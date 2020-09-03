Those who have experienced financial hardships because of the pandemic can receive assistance from The Center of Family Resources and Ser Familia, Inc., which have partnered with Cobb-Douglas Public Health.
Cobb-Douglas Public Health case investigators and contact tracers will refer those in need to resource specialists at CFR and Ser Familia. Resource specialists will evaluate the circumstances and connect individuals with services such as housing, food or financial assistance. Individuals can self-refer for these services as well by simply calling these agencies or visiting their websites.
“Many individuals who are required to isolate or quarantine during this pandemic face significant burdens. Many families are also facing severe financial hardships due to the outbreak. These Resource Coordinators will help expand the capacity of these two agencies, who are known for their expertise in this area of service,” said Lisa Crossman, deputy director of Cobb-Douglas Public Health.
According to the public health department, the jobs are funded by the CDC Foundation and the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Community partners have also teamed up to provide increased COVID-19 testing sites in highly impacted areas throughout Cobb and Douglas County. Anyone can be tested for free, regardless of symptoms.
To review the COVID-19 testing locations and hours of operations: please visit: www.cobbanddouglaspublichealth.org.
To register for COVID-19 testing, visit: www.CDPHcovid19testing.org.
For local information on how the COVID-19 outbreak is impacting your community, including data by ZIP codes and by gender and age group, visit bit.ly/3jD3o0Q.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.