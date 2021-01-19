Residents who have received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from Cobb-Douglas Public Health will be contacted to schedule their second dose, the public health agency told the MDJ.
Cobb-Douglas Public Health spokesperson Valerie Crow said they have started contacting people who received a first dose. Those who have already gotten their first dose from the health department will not need to go through the online portal to receive their second dose. Numbers of people who have received the first dose or were scheduled to receive the second dose were not immediately available.
Here's a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Tuesday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers for Tuesday
|Category
|01/19
|Change
|Cases
|46,363
|+382
|Hospitalizations
|2,501
|+10
|Deaths
|621
|+6
Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for Tuesday
|Category
|01/19
|Change
|Cases
|689,676
|+4,943
|Hospitalizations
|47,006
|+265
|Deaths
|11,265
|+170
Nationally, the COVID-19 death toll is climbing after the recent spikes in cases. Tuesday, the number of people who had died of COVID-19 in the United States surpassed 400,000.
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
