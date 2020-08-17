Cobb-Douglas Public Health now has extended hours at the Jim Miller Park COVID-19 testing site, and has announced new locations for pop-up testing sites that are open this week.
The hours at Jim Miller park are now 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Registration is required for testing at the park; to make an appointment visit www.CDPHcovid19testing.org.
Pop-up testing sites this week include locations at Kennesaw State University’s Kennesaw and Marietta campuses. These tests are offered through the health department and Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE.) Like at Jim Miller Park, testing at these pop-up locations is free. Pre-registration is preferred at www.CDPHcovid19testing.org.
Tuesday, Aug. 18 and Thursday, Aug. 20
Kennesaw State University – Kennesaw Campus (Old BrandSmart Lot)
3305 Busbee Drive NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
8 a.m. — 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 18 and Thursday, Aug.20
Riverside EpiCenter
135 Riverside Pkwy
Austell, GA 30168
1-7 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 19 and Friday, Aug. 21
Douglasville Town Center
5989 Stewart Parkway
Douglasville, GA 30135
1-7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 22
Word Of Faith Family Worship Cathedral
212 Riverside Parkway
Austell, GA 30168
10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 21 and Saturday, Aug. 22
Kennesaw State University – Marietta Campus
643 Clair Harris Road
Marietta, GA 30060
8 a.m. — 2 p.m.
