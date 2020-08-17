Jim Miller testing
Buy Now

In this March photo, cars line up at the COVID-19 testing center at Jim Miller Park.

 Staff

Cobb-Douglas Public Health now has extended hours at the Jim Miller Park COVID-19 testing site, and has announced new locations for pop-up testing sites that are open this week.

The hours at Jim Miller park are now 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Registration is required for testing at the park; to make an appointment visit www.CDPHcovid19testing.org.

Pop-up testing sites this week include locations at Kennesaw State University’s Kennesaw and Marietta campuses. These tests are offered through the health department and Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE.) Like at Jim Miller Park, testing at these pop-up locations is free. Pre-registration is preferred at www.CDPHcovid19testing.org.

Tuesday, Aug. 18 and Thursday, Aug. 20

Kennesaw State University – Kennesaw Campus (Old BrandSmart Lot)

3305 Busbee Drive NW

Kennesaw, GA 30144

8 a.m. — 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 18 and Thursday, Aug.20

Riverside EpiCenter

135 Riverside Pkwy

Austell, GA 30168

1-7 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 19 and Friday, Aug. 21

Douglasville Town Center

5989 Stewart Parkway

Douglasville, GA 30135

1-7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 22

Word Of Faith Family Worship Cathedral

212 Riverside Parkway

Austell, GA 30168

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 21 and Saturday, Aug. 22

Kennesaw State University – Marietta Campus

643 Clair Harris Road

Marietta, GA 30060

8 a.m. — 2 p.m.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.