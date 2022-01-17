The Cobb County Department of Transportation said Monday morning that all county roads are clear and passable, assuaging fears about black ice after warnings were issued Sunday night.
Most parts of the county received less than an inch of snow, the county said.
The only hazardous road conditions were reported Saturday, in far northeast Cobb, due to snow on the road that had developed into slush, per the county.
Cobb DOT crews are still ready to respond to reports of black ice should they occur, the county said.
The Georgia DOT's 511 service did not show any major traffic incidents on interstates in Cobb as of late morning.
As of 10 a.m. Monday, temperatures across the county were in the mid-30s and above freezing.
Georgia Power’s outage map showed a few scattered outages remaining in Cobb, affecting a handful of customers.
Cobb remains under a National Weather Service wind advisory until 7 p.m. Monday. Winds of 15-20 mph and gusts of 30-35 mph are expected across portions of north Georgia. Limbs and trees could be blown down, resulting in more power outages.
Remaining ice or snow accumulation on tree limbs may cause trees to be more vulnerable to winds.
Finally, the NWS said there was some chance of more wintry precipitation Thursday night through Friday night, however, it is too far out to project the forecast with much certainty.
