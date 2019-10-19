A county Department of Transportation employee has been arrested and charged with providing marijuana and Italian food for an inmate on work duty.
According to an arrest warrant, 20-year-old Brandon Bulthuis of Acworth made arrangements with two inmates to receive the contraband on at least six occasions.
Police said part of Bulthuis’ job is to sign prisoners out on work detail. Between Aug. 28 and Oct. 10, Bulthuis would take two inmates, Derrick James Smith and Kennard Smith, “to an unspecified location to meet an unknown associate to obtain small bags of loose leaf marijuana,” according to Bulthuis’ arrest warrant.
“Said accused and inmate Derrick James Smith would then consume the marijuana during the course of the work detail,” the warrant adds.
During the same time frame, authorities say Bulthuis also made arrangements for food deliveries from Carrabba’s Italian Grill while the crew was working at Wallace Park off Pisgah Road in Mableton.
“Said accused was one of the persons intended to consume the food,” the warrant reads. “In exchange, the unknown associate received a 20-30 minute unauthorized visit with inmate Derrick James Smith.”
Bulthuis has been charged with two felonies: trading with inmates without consent of the warden and procuring prohibited items for an inmate.
He was arrested Monday and released on $10,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.