A south Cobb dog trainer is accused by county police of aggravated cruelty to animals, after allegedly causing severe pain and suffering to two dogs at his Austell training facility, warrants show.
Dondi Shannon Brinson, 48, listed online as the owner and trainer of A Step Ahead K-9, Inc., allowed a female Dutch shepherd dog called Jade to become tangled in a chain, resulting in the dog breaking its front right leg, police claim.
Per Brinson’s April 22 arrest warrant on two felony charges of aggravated cruelty to animals, he failed to take Jade to a veterinarian or notify her owner about the broken leg.
This meant Jade’s leg had to be surgically re-broken so it could be set in a normal position, police said, adding the dog now has a permanent disability.
Per investigators, this occurred at 501 Wingsfield Court in Austell, the publicly listed location of A Step Ahead K-9.
Police said Jade’s suffering at Brinson’s hands happened almost two years ago, on Aug. 1, 2018.
His April 22 warrant lists a home address in Stone Mountain and states he is subject to a $7,500 bond order upon arrest. Jail records show Brinson has not been taken into custody in Cobb for his latest charges.
Brinson was also charged by Cobb County police in March 2019, of another two felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals in respect of a different dog, records show.
Per Brinson’s arrest warrant dated March 13, 2019, listing a Marietta home address, he flung a male Malinois dog against a wooden table during aggression training, causing the dog’s jaw to break. This training was against the request of the dog’s owner, police said in the warrant.
Brinson did not seek veterinarian treatment for the dog, named Samson, and this caused the dog permanent disfigurement and unnecessary pain and suffering, per the warrant.
Police said this incident also occurred at Brinson's Austell dog training facility on Wingsfield Court, around 2 p.m. on Oct. 7, 2018.
“Said accused created an unsafe situation and while conducting sleeve work, 'Samson' was slung from the sleeve, hitting his jaw on a wooden table and fracturing his jaw,” Brinson’s warrant states.
Police further allege that Brinson, having temporary control and custody over Samson for obedience training and boarding, did “maliciously torture” the dog by depriving the animal of adequate food while under his care.
As listed on the public Facebook page for A Step Ahead K-9, the business charges between $1,500 and $10,000 for dog protection training and also makes available trained Malinois and Dutch Shepherd puppies and dogs.
Cheaper obedience training and dog boarding are also advertised by the company.
“During the training for the dog, we train and educate the owner to properly handle their dog,” the business states online.
