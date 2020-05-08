Cobb’s top doctors are turning their attention to the county’s most vulnerable residents in respect of the coronavirus pandemic, following a recent study showing some groups are majorly overrepresented in hospitalization data.
The study, published in an April 29 report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, analyzed the demographic characteristics, underlying medical conditions and clinical outcomes of 305 adult COVID-19 patients who were hospitalized with the virus in March.
Patients were selected sequentially from COVID-19 admissions lists at seven metropolitan Atlanta hospitals (five community hospitals, one university hospital and one public hospital), and a community hospital in southern Georgia.
The study found 83.2% (247) of the hospitalized coronavirus patients were African American.
“The proportion of hospitalized patients who were black was higher than expected based on overall hospital admissions,” the CDC report states.
“Given the overrepresentation of black patients within this hospitalized cohort, it is important for public health officials to ensure that prevention activities prioritize communities and racial/ethnic groups most affected by COVID-19,” the CDC reported. “Clinicians and public officials should be aware that all adults, regardless of underlying conditions or age, are at risk for serious illness from COVID-19.”
In Cobb County, Wellstar Health System has been delving into population-based health for months, according to Dr. Jeffrey Hines, medical director of Wellstar’s new Center for Health Equity, and chief of the health system’s gynecologic oncology division.
Hines spoke with the MDJ Friday about why certain groups of residents are more likely to face the new coronavirus, what they can do to protect themselves, and what local medical personnel are doing to help.
Essential workers
As some Cobb County residents are sheltering in place while working remotely from home, many are forced to work outside their properties and in close proximity to others, Hines said, which puts them at greater risk of becoming infected.
“These are folks who work in hospitals, for instance. These are your bus drivers, the sanitation workers. These are your cashiers at the store,” Hines said. “Many of these residents also take public transportation to their jobs as well. So it's very difficult for them to do that six-foot social and physical distancing that the CDC recommends. Unfortunately, sheltering in place has become a privilege.”
Hines said there is no genetic reason for African Americans, or any other groups, to be more susceptible to COVID-19. Rather, it is social factors more prevalent among some groups which make it harder for them to protect themselves.
“Interestingly, they did some preliminary controls, where they compared patients who had some of these health conditions like hypertension, diabetes and lung cancer, among African Americans and non-African Americans and they did not find that there was a difference,” Hines said. “It appeared that patients who were African American were at higher risk of dying. Clearly this has nothing to do with a genetic predisposition, African Americans are not genetically predisposed to develop COVID, so obviously it's something else that is contributing to why there was an overabundance of African Americans who were diagnosed with COVID and died from COVID.”
Case studies
Other metropolitan cities in the United States, including Chicago, Detroit and New York, have already gone through a COVID-19 surge, Hines said, and paved the way data-wise for states such as Georgia.
Hines said a key factor in coronavirus-related hospitalization is underlying health conditions, or co-morbidity.
“People who do have hypertension, diabetes, chronic lung disease, are more at risk for developing COVID, and, as a group, African Americans have a higher incidence of having diabetes, chronic lung conditions,” Hines said. “But more important, are what is called the social determinants of health...that affect the circumstances by which you're born, you grow and you exist in the systems that surround that.”
Hines said factors such as economic stability, access to food, employment, education status and neighborhood environment all impact at-risk populations, including African Americans and the Latinx community, which Hines said is also overrepresented among Georgians getting infected and dying from the new coronavirus.
“These are folks, often, who when they come home from their respective jobs, live in houses or apartments where it's difficult to shelter and separate in place for multiple family members that may live in the home, and many of these homes are multi-generational,” Hines said. “So it's really important that we get the message to members of these communities, the importance of washing hands, the importance of wearing masks while you're out, and sometimes the importance of wearing a mask while you're home. These are also communities that tend to be population dense as well, so there's a variety of these social determinants that really put these communities at risk”
Protection plan
At the Wellstar Center for Health Equity, Hines and his team have identified local at-risk communities and have already started reaching out to other organizations and leaders to ensure vulnerable residents know the risks and how to avoid COVID-19 infection and spread.
“There are a variety of communities that are at risk for COVID,” Hines said. “It's not just the elderly, over age 65 with chronic health conditions. It's not just people with chronic health conditions. It is people that are in these at-risk and vulnerable communities as well and they need to be made aware, constantly, in a sensitive manner, why it's important for them to practice good hygiene and to wear masks all the time.”
Hines said there are many avenues for targeting and educating the most susceptible.
“For instance, we have a very robust congregational community committee, and we're in the process of building some very specific tailored resources through this faith-based community organization to really deploy messaging that's critical to these communities,” he said. “And that's what's really going to help communities, as we continue to partner with them in a meaningful fashion to get the word out.”
Hines encourages all residents to continue to distance from one another and to wear masks at all times, even in the house if distancing is difficult.
“When we go out and physically start to get out into the community, we need to continue to wear our masks to protect those people that must be out there, because their jobs are such where they have to go to work, they can't do their work from home,” he said. “If you're going to be riding mass transit, make sure that you wrap up to protect the people who are actually running the buses and running the subway for us. The relief and recovery has been incredible, and I would encourage people to continue in their own way to find methods of helping provide relief and recovery during COVID. On the other side of COVID, we need to continue this momentum and this conversation so that we can truly cause some impact.”
