Almost 60 new jobs could be created in Cobb if the county’s development authority issues $70 million in bonds, according to the applicants seeking those bonds.
Members of the Development Authority of Cobb County signaled their willingness to consider both requests at a meeting this week.
One of the applicants, Oakmont Industrial Group, has asked for more than $30 million in non-tax-exempt bonds to help finance the construction of a new, “speculative” distribution facility in south Cobb.
Those bonds would allow Oakmont to save on taxes by transferring title of the land and building to the Development Authority of Cobb County, which is not subject to local property taxes, according to Nelson Geter, the authority's executive director.
Such a move would not impact taxes the county and school district already collect on the property, Geter continued.
Rather, the company would save on the additional tax it would owe after construction boosts the property's valuation. As part of their agreement, the company would pay the authority 10 percent of property taxes the first year, 20 percent the second, and so on, until the entire value of the property is returned to the tax rolls after a decade. At that point, title would be returned to the company.
The project is considered speculative because the warehouse does not yet have a tenant, but Tom Cobb, senior vice president of development at Oakmont, said finding a tenant would be easy given the skyrocketing demand for warehouse space.
The pandemic, Cobb explained, has turbocharged consumers’ move away from brick-and-mortar shopping to e-commerce. Demand for facilities that can store and ship goods purchased online has risen accordingly, he said.
The company says the project would create 50 new jobs in Cobb County at an average salary of just over $42,000.
Development Authority member J.C. Bradbury questioned Oakmont’s need for the bonds, pointing out the company had already purchased the land on which it would build the warehouse.
In a 4-3 vote, the Development Authority approved a so-called inducement resolution, a move that indicates its willingness to issue the bonds. Whether it will, in fact, issue those bonds could be decided as soon as November, Geter said.
The second applicant, Kennesaw State University Foundation, is seeking $41 million in tax-exempt bonds to finance the construction of a 500-bed student dormitory at the heart of its Kennesaw campus.
Tax-exempt bonds are typically issued to 501(c)3 organizations and certain types of manufacturing companies, Geter said. Interest or dividends earned by investors who purchase those bonds are exempt from federal income tax.
“So that makes it very attractive for investors to invest in,” Geter said, making it more likely the foundation will be able to sell those bonds on the market.
Stephen Bridges, chief financial officer at the foundation, said the project was needed to meet the growing demand for student housing at the university.
“We’re at capacity even today under these circumstances,” he said, referring to the coronavirus. He estimated the project would create seven new jobs.
The authority unanimously passed an inducement resolution regarding the foundation’s request. Bradbury, a professor of economics at the university, recused himself from the vote.
Earlier this year, the authority approved the university’s request for a $32 million bond issuance that will be used for a number of purposes, among them renovating the Howell Hall dormitory at KSU’s Marietta campus, a building that dates to the 1960s.
