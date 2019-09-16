CUMBERLAND — With a unanimous vote from its grants committee, the Cobb County Development Authority on Monday doled out $50,000 for the county's Innovation Grants Program, a county-initiated program funding startup businesses in Cobb.
The development authority's three-member grants committee is allowed to award grants of up to $100,000 without approval from the full authority.
The committee passed on an opportunity to sponsor the Cobb Transportation & Mobility Summit to be hosted in November, as well as a request from Kennesaw State University for a grant in any amount for the renovation of its baseball stadium at its Kennesaw campus.
After a presentation from Michael Hughes, Cobb County's economic development division manager, committee member Jamala McFadden said she was excited to fund the Innovation Grants Program for a second year. The development authority awarded $50,000 to the program in July 2018.
Committee member Bob Morgan agreed, adding that, unlike the previous two items, the grant program aligns perfectly with the committee's purpose.
Committee member Donna Rowe also said the businesses funded by the development authority would create jobs in the county as they grow. The reason the committee exists is to help startups like this to ensure that growth and the creation of those jobs, she said.
"And if they're just truly starting out, then they really need the money," Rowe said.
Hughes told the committee that the grant program gave out its first three $10,000 grants in June, after approval from the Cobb County Board of Commissioners. But interest in the program has spread, and the economic development office has received about 13 applications, he said.
"I think it's key to grow companies organically in our own community, but you never know when whatever technology or capability they're selling is going to be the next Apple or the next Home Depot or the next Amazon," Hughes said.
In order to be eligible to receive a grant, the startup must provide a detailed business plan including personal and financial highlights, market analysis, financial projections and target customers, as well as cost drivers and future plans.
Among other requirements, the business must also commit to remaining in the county for at least three years.
The full board of The Development Authority of Cobb County will meet Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Cobb Chamber of Commerce, 240 Interstate North Parkway, Atlanta.
