A Cobb school district deputy superintendent announced Friday he will step down in January, citing a "recent heart attack scare" and the stress of work from holding two major titles within the district.
In a resignation letter to Cobb Superintendent Chris Ragsdale dated Aug. 7, John Adams, Cobb's deputy superintendent over both human resources and school district operations, said the stress from heading both departments has begun to affect his physical health. Adams said he would officially be leaving the district Jan. 1.
"I have greatly enjoyed working with you for the past five years and feel that the district is now much better off because of our efforts. You are the best superintendent the district has had and Cobb is truly lucky to have you," he wrote in his resignation letter. "Thank you for the opportunity to be a small part of our great success over the past five years."
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
