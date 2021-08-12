A deputy with the Cobb County Sheriff's Office was arrested Thursday evening on charges of sexual exploitation of a child and distribution of child abuse material.
Deputy Peter Bilardello, of Marietta, was arrested by Cobb police and is being held at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center on $100,000 bond.
"Upon receiving notification of the arrest warrant, Sheriff (Craig) Owens immediately placed Bilardello on unpaid administrative leave and confiscated his badge, I.D. and county-issued weapons," reads a release from the Cobb Sheriff's Office.
Cobb police are investigating, and Owens has asked the CCSO's internal affairs division to open its own investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.