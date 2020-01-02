EDITOR’S NOTE: This is an ongoing series previewing the 2020 session of the Georgia General Assembly.
The state’s budget shortfall will be used to justify everything the General Assembly does in 2020, according to state Rep. David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs.
“The budget is going to be used as an excuse for everything else that we do,” said Wilkerson, chair of Cobb County's legislative delegation. “If we talk about casinos, it’s because we need the revenue for the budget. If we talk about horse racing or gambling or sports betting, it’s because we need the money for the budget.”
State lawmakers representing Cobb County recently sat down with the Marietta Daily Journal to discuss the upcoming legislative session, including a bill that would end the state’s prohibition on casinos.
In Georgia, gambling is prohibited, with a major exception: the state-run Georgia Lottery, the proceeds of which go to education. Much of that money is earmarked for the HOPE Scholarship, which covers a portion of qualifying students' tuition at certain public and private colleges, and the Zell Miller Scholarship, which covers qualifying students' entire tuition. In 2019, the Georgia Lottery took in $1.2 billion, a record, and the Senate Research Office estimates the HOPE Scholarship covers between 41% and 65% of "the full cost of attendance at major universities in Georgia." The estimated cost of the HOPE and Zell Miller scholarships will be about $700 million in 2020, according to the Georgia Student Finance Commission.
In 2019, lawmakers filed bills in the Georgia House and Senate this past legislative session that would put a referendum before voters asking them to amend the state constitution to allow for local authorization of casinos and create a committee on betting on horse-racing.
The referendum question reads, “Shall the Constitution of Georgia be amended so as to preserve the long-term financial stability of the HOPE scholarship program and to support other scholarship programs through net tax and licensing revenues generated by permitting the establishment of licensed destination resort facilities where casino gaming is permitted?”
A state Senate committee studied the potential impact of casinos, sports betting, and pari-mutuel wagering, which is often associated with horse racing. The committee's final report was released last month and included estimate of the purported financial windfall.
According to the report, Georgian entrepreneur Robert Wright found the state loses some $600 million in gaming revenue per year from Georgia residents visiting neighboring states casinos.
Legalization of pari-mutuel wagering and the consequent construction of horse racing facilities, meanwhile, could bring in almost $1 billion in tax revenue over five years and create almost 4,000 jobs, according to the Georgia Horse Racing Coalition.
But Cobb Republicans are leery of putting such a referendum before voters.
“I’ve not been a fan,” state Rep. Ginny Ehrhart, R-west Cobb, said, citing “multiple reasons, some of them personal.”
“There’s no circumstances that would cause me to change my (opposition),” said state Rep. Bert Reeves, R-Marietta. “We have more capabilities and resources to generate the revenue that we need.”
Reeves said allowing casinos to establish themselves in Georgia would hurt those “who least need to be going and gambling away their money.”
But state Rep. Teri Anulewicz, D-Smyrna, said she is not opposed to gambling and thinks fears that it would tear at the state’s social fabric were overblown.
“Honestly if you’re worried about the presence of gambling ... you don’t necessarily have a great understanding of addiction and how addiction works,” she said, comparing such people to those who were worried about legalizing Sunday alcohol sales. “If you think that’s going to make someone an alcoholic, you’re very blessed not to know any actual alcoholics.”
State Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick, meanwhile, said she was worried about the impact it might have on the arts and culture community.
“I don’t really care what people choose to do with their money (but) those resorts that are all in one facility, people never go outside,” Kirkpatrick said. “I think that it would have a very negative impact on our local small businesses.”
In short, “I don’t want to be Las Vegas,” she said.
Nor do Democrats, however.
“It depends on what it looks like,” said Anulewicz. “I don’t know if I want to have I-95 between Brunswick and Savannah necessarily look like I-10 when you’re driving along the (Mississippi Gulf) coast.”
Anulewicz would prefer a gambling district, like Maryland’s National Harbor, or Harrah’s in New Orleans, a freestanding casino that is, in her words, “zoned so tightly … that (it) doesn’t really have an impact on the types of businesses that are open around there.”
Wilkerson and state Sen. Michael “Doc” Rhett, D-Marietta, had other stipulations if such a bill were to become law. Both said they would like any taxes the state collects on gambling to go toward needs-based funding for education.
State Sen Jen Jordan, D-Atlanta, is a sponsor of the Senate casino bill. She said legislators would have to write the bill carefully in order to prevent a bait-and-switch in which voters approve casinos with the understanding the money funds education only to have a subsequent General Assembly change that use.
Republicans are unswayed by the argument that the decision would ultimately be that of the voters.
“You don’t give people the right to vote on how much taxes they’re going to pay,” said state Sen. Lindsey Tippins, R-west Cobb. “We delegate those things that are politically hard. I think it would be detrimental to our economy and the fabric of the state of Georgia and I’ll vote against it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.