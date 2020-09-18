A Democratic candidate for a statehouse seat representing northeastern Cobb County issued a lengthy apology Friday after an old blog post surfaced in which she said no one should be banned from using the n-word and suggested Black men were more likely than their white counterparts to commit violent acts.
In her apology, Caroline Holko, candidate for state House seat 46, acknowledged having authored the post in question in 2009. The seat has been held by Republican John Carson since 2011.
“I do not agree that n------ should be banned from collective speech — I don’t hold with censorship of ANY kind, and if that means I have to occasionally listen to some (expletive) use mean words, so be it,” she wrote according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, which first reported the story.
“I can’t control anything in the world except my own actions — and I choose to judge individuals on their own merit — but the fact still remains that I have never been mugged by a white person,” she wrote in that same blog post, which is no longer available online.
In her apology, Holko said she was “deeply and truly sorry that my words and actions caused real harm to people in my community.”
She attributed her use of the n-word in the post to a different social climate in 2009 and having grown up in a majority Black community in New Orleans where the word “was as common as punctuation” and “refusing to reply in kind was seen as putting on airs.”
Her views on racial issues began to change after moving to the overwhelmingly white east Cobb area in 2010 and witnessing incidents of overt racism, she wrote.
“I have been a very vocal critic of abusive authority for MOST of my life,” she wrote. “But I absolutely missed that the driving force of that abuse is racial and identity based. I can’t change my previous ignorance. But I can go forward in knowledge.”
Cobb GOP Chair Jason Shepherd called for her immediate withdrawal from the race.
“There is no place in a community as diverse as Cobb County for an elected official who denigrates anyone based on their race,” he said in a news release Thursday.
Nevertheless, Cobb Democrats have stood by Holko.
“Was it a bad comment? Yeah, it’s a terrible comment,” said state Rep. David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs. “She has obviously changed in her thinking and has for a number of years, from people who know her and have talked to her, people that I trust. As a Democrat, we don’t expect perfection, but we do expect evolution.”
County Democratic Party chair Jaquelyn Bettadapur echoed Wilkerson’s words.
“That’s a blogpost from 11 years ago,” Bettadapur said. “And we all have worked with Caroline for, I don’t know, the last four years, and she is not the person today that made those comments 11 years ago.”
Shepherd isn't ’t buying it.
“Holko hasn’t ‘evolved,’” he said in the release. “She just got caught. She is trying to spin this to save her political career, and it is not working.”
Holko's entire apology can be found on her campaign website, carolineholko.com.
If a republican candidate had said this they would be up on charges yet it’s different for Democratic candidates. How surprising.
