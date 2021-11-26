From left, state Reps. Mary Frances Williams, D-Marietta, delegation secretary; Erick Allen, D-Smyrna, the chair of the Cobb County Legislative Delegation; and Teri Anulewicz, D-Smyrna, delegation vice chair, stand outside the state Capitol.
Cobb County’s Board of Commissioners and state legislators will meet next Friday for a tete-a-tete ahead of Georgia’s 2022 legislative session.
The board is expected to present its recently adopted legislative priorities during the event, which is scheduled for 9 a.m. at the Jim Miller Park event center.
The agenda’s top points are a series of general policy priorities, supporting legislation which funds transit, public health, housing, workforce development, and public safety. It also includes several specific items, including calls for the state to support the Cobb County Veterans Memorial and aid programs for victims of the Sept. 7 floods in east Cobb.
The adoption of the agenda earlier this month, however, was not without dispute. West Cobb Commissioner Keli Gambrill voted for the platform, but singled out for opposition a plank supporting “legislation that promotes diversity, equity, and inclusion.”
“Where I have a problem with diversity, equity, and inclusion is the board passed that paid time off using (federal COVID relief) funds only if you were vaccinated … Where is the equal treatment of our own county employees?” Gambrill told the MDJ, referring to a recent vaccine incentive for county workers.
Other priorities will include opposing House Bill 449, which county staff said would require Cobb to join the state’s 811 (“call before you dig”) program and cost the county over $300,000 per year. The county will also push to make cloud-based software an eligible expense for SPLOST revenues.
