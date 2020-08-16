Members of the Cobb District Attorney's office laced up their sneakers and hit the pavement for charity Friday.
According to an email sent from the DA's office, the Swift Justice running team was organized several years ago by Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Jesse Evans and other athlete-colleagues. Its mission: "to support local charitable causes, engage in community activities outside our normal prosecution responsibilities, promote healthy habits, and build camaraderie," the email stated.
On Friday morning, Swift Justice participated in a Q-19 (quarantine/COVID 19) Virtual Run to benefit Feeding America.
According to the Feeding America website, the event is a 19-minute run/walk "that inspires us 'get moving and do good' in this time of uncertainty caused by COVID-19."
"Food banks everywhere are overwhelmed and struggling to feed a historic number of people in need," the website states. "That’s why 50% of profits from this virtual run are being donated to Feeding America, the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization."
The 19-minute event can be done anywhere. Swift Justice decided to make it a group event around the courthouse, abiding by distancing guidelines and wearing masks when appropriate, the DA office's email stated.
Before the start of Friday's event, DA Joyette Holmes thanked employees "for showing what a team like this can do.
"It has been very important for me, just as a member of this community, to continue to serve outside of this building, and I'm so glad that you all as well have that heart to serve outside of the courthouse, because we are a part of this community," Holmes said.
The email concluded by challenging local law enforcement to take part in a similar Q-19 race "to leave a larger charitable footprint for Feed America."
