Cobb County District Attorney Joyette Holmes has clarified her office’s involvement with counterparts in Glynn County, as federal investigators pry into potential conflicts of interest in the Ahmaud Arbery murder case.
Arbery, 25, was fatally shot while running through a residential neighborhood near his home in Brunswick on Feb. 23.
Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son, Travis McMichael, 34, were booked into the Glynn County jail May 7 on murder and aggravated assault charges stemming from the shooting.
In a news release from her office Thursday, Holmes, recently assigned as the third DA to lead the Arbery case prosecution, said her office has worked with Brunswick counterparts on other cases, including Gregory McMichael in his role as an investigator, but that does not create a legal or factual conflict.
“In unfortunate circumstances, we are sometimes called upon to prosecute people we know professionally,” Holmes said.
Holmes explained that in the fall of 2016 Cobb prosecutors tried a Cobb case in Brunswick, per a change-of-venue order by the judge in the case.
That case was the murder trial of Justin Ross Harris, convicted of intentionally causing his 22-month-old son’s death by leaving the child locked for seven hours in a hot car in 2014.
Holmes, who was not the Cobb DA at the time of the Harris murder trial, said at the time the Glynn County DA’s office vacated a space so Cobb staff could work in Brunswick where the trial was held.
“At that time, Cobb’s trial team had professional interactions with employees of the Glynn County DA’s Office, including their investigator, Gregory McMichael,” Holmes said. “Additionally, in spring 2017, a now-former investigator with our office communicated with McMichael for help locating a witness who lived in Glynn County and was needed to testify in a Cobb murder case. There has been no continuing relationship between Cobb Deputy Chief ADA (assistant district attorney) Jesse Evans and McMichael.”
Holmes’ office also said a prosecutor in its Special Victims Unit used to work in the Glynn County DA’s office, but she has no involvement in the Arbery case.
Holmes addressed these circumstances with Attorney General Chris Carr before accepting his appointment of her to the Arbery murder case, and also discussed them with Arbery’s parents and their lawyers, per her office.
Her comments Thursday came after Carr asked federal authorities to investigate how the Arbery case was handled from the start.
Per Carr’s office, Brunswick Judicial Circuit Attorney General Jackie Johnson initially recused herself on Feb. 27, since Gregory McMichael formerly worked in her office as an investigator.
Carr appointed Waycross Judicial Circuit District Attorney George Barnhill to take over the case, but Barnhill recused himself on April 7, at which point the case passed on to Atlantic Judicial Circuit District Attorney Tom Durden.
It was revealed that Barnhill, before being appointed to the case, had already reviewed evidence in the shooting and advised the Glynn County Police Department not to arrest the McMichael men, Carr’s office said.
Additionally, Barnhill’s son works for Johnson’s office as a prosecutor in Brunswick and had previously prosecuted Arbery on unrelated charges prior to the Feb. 23 fatal shooting. Gregory McMichael had investigated the same prior prosecution of Arbery.
No explanation was given initially as to why Barnhill waited more than a month between Feb. 27 and April 7 before recusing himself in the case, according to Carr’s office.
Barnhill also wrote in a Feb. 24 letter to Glynn County police a day after the shooting that arrests should not be made in the case, Carr’s office said.
Carr requested a “complete and transparent review” of the case’s handling by Johnson and Barnhill’s offices, and U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine of the Southern District of Georgia was charged with leading that review.
“The family, the community and the state of Georgia deserve answers,” Carr said. “And we will work with others in law enforcement at the state and federal level to find those answers.”
Gov. Brian Kemp, who appointed Holmes as Cobb DA in 2019, stated Monday that he applauded Carr’s decision to assign her the Arbery case.
“I am confident that she will serve with integrity and transparency to ensure justice is served,” Kemp said.
