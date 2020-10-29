Cobb County District Attorney Joyette Holmes has been given the findings of an investigation into the July death of Vincent Truitt, a teenager killed by Cobb police after allegedly drawing a gun as he fled arrest this summer.
Truitt's family and friends have demanded the Cobb County Police Department release body camera video of the incident, but the department has declined, citing an exemption to the state's open records law that allows government bodies to withhold records relevant to a pending investigation.
The investigation was conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. A bureau spokesperson said Thursday the investigation was still considered open and would not be closed until "after all of the judicial steps have been completed."
More than a dozen people who knew Truitt criticized the county and its police department at the Cobb County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday for its failure to release body camera video of the moments leading to Truitt's death.
Truitt, 17, was one of three teens in a stolen car during an attempted traffic stop July 13, according to a GBI release. The car fled and later stopped at a dead end behind a building at 270 Riverside Parkway, off Interstate 20 and south of the Riverside EpiCenter in Austell.
Truitt and one of the car's other passengers ran, the GBI said.
A Cobb County police officer, who has not been identified, shot Truitt after police said the Fulton County teen brandished a handgun while fleeing. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition and died the next day.
The other two suspects, a 15-year-old and another 17-year-old, were arrested on charges related to the stolen vehicle and on an outstanding warrant, respectively.
An autopsy conducted by the county medical examiner found Truitt had been shot twice from behind. The office's report, which was made public earlier this month, ruled Truitt's death a homicide. The office said the ruling means Truitt’s death was caused by the actions of another and does not indicate whether a crime has been committed.
Friends and family of Truitt who spoke at Tuesday's commission meeting described him as well-liked and a budding entrepreneur, someone active in his local police athletic leagues. They called for the release of body and dash camera footage of the incident leading to Truitt's death. Others, including Truitt's parents, called for the officer to be charged for the death of their son.
The officer who shot Truitt "should be treated like any other civilian that commits murder," Truitt's mother said at the meeting. "I can't shoot someone in the back and go to work tomorrow. Why should he?"
The officer remains employed by Cobb Police and returned to full duty after the department completed its internal investigation, spokesman Sgt. Wayne Delk said earlier this month. Body camera video would not be released, he added, given the GBI's ongoing investigation.
After Tuesday's meeting, Cobb Chairman Mike Boyce said the county would release the body camera video after the investigation is complete. State law allows government bodies to withhold public material that may be relevant to pending investigations.
Holmes was given a copy of the bureau's investigation Thursday morning, GBI Public Affairs Director Nelly Miles said.
"The investigation is still open so it’s not available for release," Miles wrote in an email. The investigation would be closed "after all of the judicial steps have been completed," Miles added, at which point the findings will be made public.
Kim Isaza, spokeswoman for the district attorney's office, confirmed receipt of the investigation file but could not provide an estimate as to when the office would complete its review.
Cobb County Police Chief Tim Cox declined to answer any questions regarding Truitt's case or county policy, directing questions to county spokesman Ross Cavitt.
According to the medical examiner's autopsy, there were two gunshot wounds: one on the upper back and one on the lower back. The upper back shot was a superficial shot Truitt could have survived, but the lower shot was fatal, according to the report. The shots were from back-to-front with “an indeterminate range of fire,” the report continued, adding that Truitt had abrasions on his head and extremities.
Gerald Griggs, the attorney for Truitt’s family, told the MDJ earlier this month the report was consistent with his independent investigation, in which witnesses who saw videos of the incident said Truitt was shot as he was running away. Griggs said Truitt did have a gun, but never pointed it at police or used it in a threatening way.
Aside from offering condolences to Truitt's family, south Cobb Commissioner Lisa Cupid was the only member of the board to discuss the issue during closing remarks at the end of Tuesday's meeting.
"In speaking with attorney Griggs, who called me regarding this matter, he had a pointed question that I could not answer," Cupid said. "'If policy is what is causing this divide, in a time we are experiencing nationally, is it time to reassess that policy?' And perhaps there is, because I know that when I've reached out to our police chief, when I reached out to our DA ... I can't understand myself why we have not been able to respond in a way that I think parties on all sides would like to respond."
