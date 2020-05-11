Cobb County District Attorney Joyette Holmes has been appointed to lead the prosecution in the Ahmaud Arbery murder case, state officials announced Monday.
Attorney General Chris Carr announced his formal appointment of Holmes just before 2 p.m., saying she will lead the prosecution of father and son Gregory, 64, and Travis, 34, McMichael, who were charged with aggravated assault and the murder of Arbery.
“I appreciate District Attorney Tom Durden’s involvement in the Ahmaud Arbery case,” Carr said. “This case has grown in size and magnitude since he accepted the appointment on April 13, 2020, and as an experienced District Attorney, Tom has recognized that another office is better suited from a resource perspective to now handle the case. As a result, he has requested our office to appoint another District Attorney."
Carr said Holmes is a respected attorney with experience, both as a lawyer and a judge, and that her office has the resources, personnel and experience to lead the prosecution "and ensure justice is done."
In a statement from her spokesperson, Holmes said she accepted the appointment and "the call to serve will not be taken lightly."
“Our office will immediately gather all materials related to the investigation thus far and continue to seek additional information to move this case forward,” Holmes said. “We appreciate the confidence that Attorney General Carr has in our office’s ability to bring to light the justice that this case deserves.”
Once Holmes and her team have received the investigative file from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, all facts and circumstances of Arbery's death will be reviewed and all appropriate charges under Georgia law will be presented to a Glynn County grand jury for indictment, Holmes' office stated, adding Holmes is not doing interviews at this time.
Gov. Brian Kemp, who appointed Holmes as Cobb DA, stated Monday that he applauded Carr's decision.
"I am confident that she will serve with integrity and transparency to ensure justice is served," Kemp said on Twitter.
Holmes was sworn in as district attorney of the Cobb Judicial Circuit on July 1, 2019.
She has been both a prosecutor and a defense attorney in Cobb. Most recently, she served for four years as chief magistrate of Cobb County.
Attorney S. Lee Merritt commented on Twitter earlier Monday that Holmes could be appointed in the case, claiming Atlantic Judicial Circuit District Attorney Tom Durden, the Liberty County-based DA assigned to the case, had done nothing until video of the incident was revealed.
“Another huge WIN for #JusticeForAhmaud! At the family’s demand — a special prosecutor will replace Tom Durden the S. GA prosecutor that sat on the case until video of Ahmaud’s murder was leaked,” Merritt tweeted. “Joyette Holmes is out of @cobbcountygovt. Her office is being reviewed for conflicts.”
Attorney Ben Crump, also representing Arbery's family, further commented on Holmes' involvement via Twitter Monday morning.
"Re: Appointment of a special prosecutor in #AhmaudArbery case...In order for justice to be carried out both effectively and appropriately, it is imperative that the special prosecutor has no affiliation with the SE Georgia legal or law enforcement communities," Crump said. "We implore District Attorney Joyette Holmes to be zealous in her search for justice, as she works to hold all of those responsible for the unjustifiable execution of an unarmed young black man in broad daylight."
Arbery, 25, was fatally shot on Feb. 23 while out for a run in a residential neighborhood near his home in Brunswick, Georgia.
His death caused public outrage after a video of the incident surfaced.
