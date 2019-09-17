A Marietta man and "grandfather figure" has been convicted by a Cobb jury after the Cobb District Attorney's Office says he molested a child, beginning when she was 6 until she was 11.
Gary Charles Hufstetler Sr., 70, was convicted Friday and sentenced by Cobb Superior Court Chief Judge Reuben Green to 20 years, with eight to serve in custody and the rest on probation.
Hufstetler had previously been investigated for allegations involving other children in the family, but charges were not taken, according to a news release from Kim Isaza, a spokesperson for the Cobb County District Attorney's Office. He encountered the children through his live-in girlfriend of almost 30 years, Isaza said.
"Hufstetler began the abuse with seemingly unintentional touches as she watched Popeye cartoons, and the abuse progressed over time," the release states. "The victim did not tell anyone for fear of how it would affect her family until a triggering event occurred that caused her to tell her therapist and then Cobb Police."
Isaza said the victim considered Hufstetler a grandfather, although they were not related.
Assistant District Attorneys Meredith Florio and Katie Gropper prosecuted the case. Florio said Hufstetler groomed and selected the child that he thought would never tell.
"However, this young woman, now 17 years old, showed incredible strength by facing her fears and this defendant in describing to the jury the abuse she suffered at such a young age,” Florio said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.