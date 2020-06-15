Cobb District Attorney Joyette M. Holmes recognized Monday as World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.
“Nearly 100,000 people over the age of 65 call Cobb home, according to Census estimates,” Holmes said. “Abuse, neglect and exploitation against this vibrant but vulnerable group cannot be tolerated.”
Holmes’ office partnered with liveSAFE Resources on “yarn storm” art installations in Marietta and Acworth to mark the day. Community members donated hundreds of crocheted and knitted squares for the project.
The yarn storms are located at First United Methodist Church near Marietta Square, around the Acworth Community Center in Logan Farm Park and at Zion Hill Baptist Church in Acworth. The Marietta installation will remain up all week.
Senior ADA Jason Marbutt chairs the Cobb Elder Abuse Task Force and regularly speaks to citizen groups on how to avoid falling prey to relentless scammers and others who seek to exploit elders.
Abuse, neglect and exploitation against people age 65 or older are felony crimes under Georgia law punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
“We hear lots of excuses or rationalizations as to why someone abuses, neglects or exploits an elderly person,” Marbutt said. “This is by no means an exhaustive list, but here are some common situations:
- Using undue influence or coercing an elder person to give money or resources to another person is Elder Exploitation.
- Using a Power of Attorney to help yourself to an elder person’s money or assets without benefit to the elder is Elder Exploitation.
- Failing to provide health care as needed for an elder person is Elder Neglect.
- Striking, pushing and yelling at a senior citizen are all Elder Abuse.”
If someone you know is in immediate danger, call 911. Non-emergency reports can be made to Adult Protective Services at 866-552-4464 or online at aging.georgia.gov.
For more information about the "yarn storm" art installations, visit https://www.facebook.com/cobbda.
