A new counseling clinic jointly operated by the Cobb District Attorney's office and Kennesaw State University will suspend in-person therapy sessions because of the coronavirus, DA Joyette Holmes' office announced Thursday.
Instead, the clinic will offer such sessions over the phone or via video conference until further notice, according to a news release.
At the clinic, alumni from KSU’s Master of Social Work program and masters-level students offer therapy to people affected by property and other violent crimes for whom few free counseling support options currently exist.
The clinic was created in December with funds from a Criminal Justice Coordinating Council grant.
Counselors are available two days per week. For appointments, call 770-528-3047.
