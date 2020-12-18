Cobb County District Attorney Joyette Holmes won’t be going far in her new role.
Holmes has accepted a position with the Marietta law firm Gregory, Doyle, Calhoun & Rogers.
“I didn’t want to go far,” Holmes told the MDJ. “You know, there is work to be done across this state certainly, but right now my heart is still very much vested in the work in Cobb County, and so I wanted to stay here and be close to do that.”
Scott Gregory, GDCR’s managing member, said the firm was excited and pleased to add Holmes as a partner and member.
“Joyette has a strong and proven track record in our profession, including serving as a prosecutor, judge and district attorney in Cobb County,” Gregory said. “In addition, we look forward to supporting Joyette with her vision to assist youth in jeopardy who have little to no access or support in navigating an increasingly complex, insensible, and regulated society. Joyette is a major addition to our team at GDCR, and she will help us become a better, more diverse, and stronger organization into the future.”
Gov. Brian Kemp named Holmes Cobb district attorney in June 2019, the first woman and first African American to hold that office. For the previous five years she served as Cobb's chief magistrate judge, breaking traditions as the first of her gender and race in that role as well.
Democrat Flynn Broady beat Holmes in the Nov. 3 election, prompting her to consider her next move. The Valdosta native said she was blessed to have almost immediate conversations with various firms and groups that she admires.
“But my conversations with everybody, and particularly with Scott Gregory over at Gregory Doyle was about wanting to continue a lot of the community work that I was able to do while in the DA’s office,” she said. “And so in that conversation with Scott, he was very open for me coming into the firm and continuing that work.”
One of the programs she rolled out as DA was the county’s first records restriction and job expo event at the Riverside EpiCenter in Austell. Project Restore 360 was created to assist those eligible to have certain arrests restricted from their criminal history to allow them to gain meaningful employment.
Holmes said her last day as district attorney is Dec. 31. Her first day with Gregory Doyle is Feb. 1. In the interim, she’s going to take some personal time to recharge her batteries, not to mention care for her daughters, ages 15 and 17.
A crowd of about 75 county leaders gathered at the Cobb Civic Center to send off the outgoing DA during a farewell reception on Tuesday.
“I will tell you from my heart that this is not the occasion I expected to be speaking at,” said retiring Cobb Superior Court Judge Steve Schuster. “But it has been my honor to walk with you along this path over the last few years … to watch you plow through those glass ceilings every step of the way.”
Also speaking was Jesse Evans, deputy chief assistant district attorney, who runs the office’s major crimes unit.
“I can think of no better leadership than we’ve seen under your administration,” Evans said, as he presented Holmes with a leadership coin minted on behalf of the DA’s staff.
Holmes then took the microphone and delivered an emotional speech thanking her friends, family and coworkers. She also made it clear that this is merely a pause in her career, and that she does not plan to walk away from her civic leadership role.
“I am going to miss serving as the district attorney, but I am not going to miss serving,” Holmes said.
A common refrain from her throughout the afternoon was that “the mission is never about a position.”
“The mission is being real stewards of our community. The mission is making sure that we step out of the courthouse, that we show in action who we are, why we do the things that that we do.”
Speaking to the MDJ after the event, Holmes said she was filled with gratitude to have so many well wishers and coworkers come to see her off.
“I don’t feel like I could move to this sort of opportunity, this space but for what I’ve learned with my teams in the DA’s office and the magistrate court, so I’m always grateful not just for that service, but for the people that I served with, and they will always be a part of my journey, and I am glad that I will not be too far from those people that I still consider family.”
