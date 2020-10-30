Cobb District Attorney Joyette Holmes had a massive fundraising advantage over her Democratic opponent heading into the election’s final days, according to campaign finance records.
Holmes, a Republican appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp in 2019, raised $185,000 as of Monday, her filings show. Democrat and assistant solicitor general Flynn Broady had raised $37,000.
Holmes spent $130,000, and has about $55,000 as of her most recent filings. Her campaign spent more than $15,000 on consultants, $18,000 on yard signs, $25,000 on a direct mail campaign, $8,300 on robocalls and another $8,000 on fundraising.
Broady, meanwhile, spent $24,000, $14,000 of which went to consultants. Another $3,600 went toward his qualifying fee and $2,000 went to yard signs and advertising.
Broady’s notable contributors include state Rep. Mary Frances Williams, D-Marietta; the Barnes Law Group; and former U.S. Senate candidate Sarah Riggs Amico.
Notable contributors to Holmes’ campaign includes Sharon Mason, president and CEO of the Cobb Chamber of Commerce; Leo Reichert, Wellstar Health Systems’ top attorney; Pete Quinones, president of MetroAtlanta Ambulance Service; Mary Chatman, president of Wellstar’ Kennestone Hospital; the Gas South political action committee; Peter Heintzelman, president of Cobb EMC; and C.W. Matthews Contracting.
Holmes has also received contributions from the county’s Republican parties; former Cobb Chairman and Georgia Attorney General Sam Olens; Roger Tutterow, a professor at Kennesaw State University; Cobb Board of Commissioners District 2 candidate Fitz Johnson; County Judge S. Lark Ingram; and Michele Swann, head of the Cobb-Marietta Coliseum Authority, which owns and operates the Cobb Galleria and Performing Arts Centre.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.