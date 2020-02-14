A Brookhaven man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison and 15 on probation after he pleaded guilty to committing two armed robberies and an aggravated assault in the parking lot of Chattahoochee Tech in Marietta in November 2018.
Brandon Juvan Washington, 28, was sentenced Wednesday by Cobb Superior Court Judge Mary Staley Clark after his guilty plea came three days into his trial, according to a news release from the office of Cobb District Attorney Joyette Holmes.
The release states that in the first armed robbery, on the afternoon of Nov. 4, 2018, Washington arranged via Snapchat to buy a cellphone from a woman in a parking lot at Chattahoochee Technical College on South Cobb Drive in Marietta.
Washington, who was armed with a handgun, robbed the woman of her phone and also pointed the gun at a friend who accompanied the woman to the sale, Holmes’ office reported.
The DA’s office said the second armed robbery occurred on the evening of Nov. 30, 2018, in the same parking lot — and even the same parking space — at Chattahoochee Tech.
During that incident, Washington arranged via Snapchat to meet up with a woman he knew from college some five years earlier and directed her where to meet him and where to park. When she arrived, Washington was again armed with a handgun and took the woman’s phone, purse and items that she had purchased as Christmas gifts.
In both incidents, Washington falsely led both women to believe that he was a student at Chattahoochee Tech and lived nearby, according to the news release.
The district attorney’s office reported Washington deleted his Snapchat account after each armed robbery, but when he reactivated it under a different name, the information re-appeared in each victim’s account, assisting law enforcement with his apprehension.
“The lives of these three incredibly strong-willed women have been changed due to this defendant’s violent acts, said Senior Assistant District Attorney Tricia Hull, who prosecuted the case with ADA Jay Winkler. “They have altered their daily routines, are constantly watching their surroundings, and find themselves always on high alert. The fact that he finally admitted to his acts will hopefully assist with some type of closure for them.”
Washington pleaded guilty to two counts of armed robbery, one count of aggravated assault and three counts of possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.
He has been in custody since Jan. 1, 2019, and will get credit for the time he has already served, the district attorney’s news release states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.