Cobb District Attorney Joyette Holmes released the following statement on Wednesday regarding inmate deaths at the Cobb Adult Detention Center:
“On August 18, 2020, Timothy Gardner, the attorney representing the family of Kevil Wingo, asked that an independent investigation be conducted into Mr. Wingo’s death at the Cobb Adult Detention Center. The files that Mr. Gardner obtained through open records requests to the Cobb Sheriff’s Office were submitted to the Cobb District Attorney’s Office, media, and other organizations. Those materials should be a part of an independent investigation into Mr. Wingo’s death and other inmate deaths at the jail. As I have previously stated, I am committed to ensuring that matters of public safety and the concerns of our citizens be addressed by our office or referred to the appropriate agency without favor or fear. It is for this reason that I have asked the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia to conduct an independent investigation of the recent inmate deaths at the Cobb Adult Detention Center. I have also requested that the Attorney General designate/appoint an attorney or office pursuant to the authority in O.C.G.A. 15-18-5 to coordinate with the U.S. Attorney’s independent investigation.”
