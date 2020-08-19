The Cobb County Sheriff's Department cleared itself of any wrongdoing in the September death of Kevil Wingo, an inmate at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center. Now, the attorney for Wingo's family is asking the district attorney to step in.
In a letter to Cobb County DA Joyette Holmes, attorney Timothy Gardner said detention center staff ignored Wingo's cries for help the morning of his death.
"The medical staff and CCADC officers conduct was criminal," Gardner wrote. "At the very least their conduct meets the standard of manslaughter, but I suggest based on the video evidence that more severe charges are appropriate."
Wellstar Health System was the detention center's medical provider until early this year.
In a statement, Wellstar said it received "serious allegations" regarding Wingo's death at the end of July and has since sought out more information.
"While there is more to do and we continue to review the facts and circumstances surrounding Mr. Wingo’s death, it is clear to us now that more should have been done to assist Mr. Wingo at the Detention Center, including from members of the Wellstar’s Detention Center team directly in charge of his medical care," Wellstar said. "What we have seen and learned of Mr. Wingo’s experience at the Detention Center is heart-breaking and unacceptable."
The nurses cited in Gardner's letter "are no longer employed by Wellstar," the nonprofit added.
In a statement, District Attorney Holmes said her office is reviewing Gardner's letter.
The Cobb County Medical Examiner's office released a report in February that found Wingo, 36, died of natural causes after being locked in an isolated cell following multiple requests for medical attention. His cause of death is listed as complications of a perforated gastric ulcer with peritonitis.
According to the Mayo Clinic, ulcers become perforated when they eat a hole through a patient’s stomach or small intestine. This can lead to a serious infection of the abdominal cavity called peritonitis.
The examiner’s office noted that Wingo’s past medical history included cocaine abuse, and cited a 1999 study noting an increased incidence of perforated ulcers among those who use crack cocaine. Wingo was arrested Sept. 24 on a cocaine possession charge and later transferred to an infirmary cell for heroin detox treatment. The examiner’s report found he tested negative for alcohol, illicit drugs or commonly abused medications at the time of his death.
The examiners noted that on Sept. 28, Wingo “exhibited erratic behavior, including multiple complaints/requests for medical attention, as well as stumbling and falling on other inmates and beds in the infirmary cell allotted to him. He was later removed from the infirmary and transported to a padded isolation cell, where he was later found unresponsive.”
Wingo was pronounced dead at the hospital the next day. He was one of nine inmates who have died since December 2018, sparking protests from inmate family members and activists.
Gardner, along with "local politicians and community organizers," will speak at a news conference outside the detention center at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release.
