Two of three rapid bus routes in Cobb County will suspend operations Wednesday in response to the crisis caused by the coronavirus, the county announced Monday.
The two routes are route 101, which runs from the Marietta Transfer Center to the MARTA Five Points Station, and route 102, which runs from Acworth to the MARTA Arts Center station in midtown Atlanta.
Route 100, the system's other rapid bus route, will continue operating on a reduced schedule modified to stop at the Marietta Transfer Center "for passengers who would normally used Route 101," per the county's website.
Route 100 will operate fare free.
"Route 102 passengers may consider driving to Busbee Park-and-Ride lot to access Route 100 Express Service," the website notes.
