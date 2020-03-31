Cobb County is harnessing the knowledge of its residents to help them better navigate life in the time of the coronavirus.
The county’s digital mapping team created an application that allows people to see what’s in stock at the county’s grocery stores. The information is provided by shoppers themselves, who visit the application and complete a short survey asking them what they saw and experienced, said Jenn Lana, the director of the county’s digital mapping team.
One shopper who visited the Publix at Sandy Plains Exchange on Tuesday around noon found it fully stocked with dairy, produce and meats but offering only “some choices” with regards to grains and disinfectant products. Countywide, most people found their grocery store fully stocked with produce as of Tuesday evening, while more than half said paper goods and disinfectant products were sold out.
The tool was a suggestion from east Cobb Commissioner Bob Ott, the Board of Commissioners’ liaison for support services, who communicates regularly with Lana and her team.
“The idea behind it was initially to let seniors know where they should shop, and then staff had the great idea that we could let people do surveys after they’ve been to the grocery store to kind of share what they saw, whether it be social distancing, dairy products, paper products and stuff like that,” Ott said. He and Lana discussed the tool “Wednesday or Thursday,” Ott recalled; her team had finished it before the end of the week.
Lana said the idea came from seeing people post on social media about their experience in county grocery stores. Some would tip their friends to a store that had hard-to-find essentials such as toilet paper in stock.
“Instead of this just kind of being one-off with everyone posting … we can do it county-wide, it could be a resource and program that everyone could use,” Lana said. “It limits trips, it limits exposure.”
On Monday night, a similar app listing restaurants, their hours, and whether they provide takeout or delivery went live as well.
“Again, there are hundreds of really great restaurants and places in the county offering food and pickup and delivery services, and we couldn’t contact them all,” Lana said. “ So again we thought ‘Hey, our citizens are the best, might as well rely on them to provide us the information.’
“They’re out there on the streets, they’re seeing what’s going on in their communities, so there’s no better source of information than the people that live here.”
Lana said the app is limited in that it doesn’t link directly to any kind of software tracking a company’s inventory. If someone finds and reports in the app that a local market had shelves full of milk, users might see that the store has milk in stock when in fact it has since sold out.
She suggested that shoppers contact the grocers or restaurants to double-check any information they find on the app, lest they be disappointed upon arrival.
But store and restaurant owners can use the app as well.
“It gives these restaurants and everybody an opportunity to put in there, ‘Hey, we’re open, here’s what our services are,’” Ott said.
And the app isn’t limited to Cobb County.
“So if somebody lives near a county line ... and they need medicine or something else important and they can’t find it in a Cobb County store, well we don’t want to limit them, we want to make sure they get what they need,” Lana said. “If you actually look at the map, you’ll see input and information being reported from all over, not just Cobb.”
To see the app, visit the county’s coronavirus information hub at cobb-county-covid-19-hub-cobbcountyga.hub.arcgis.com.
