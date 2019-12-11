Tears rolled down nearly 84-year-old Alice Medlin's face when she learned she'd been named the North Georgia Outstanding Crossing Guard of the Year by the Georgia Safe Routes to School.
She is one of only four crossing guards in the state to receive the title of Crossing Guard of the Year and is the sole recipient in the 39-county North Georgia region.
Medlin travels around to streets outside schools in the district — Rocky Mount Elementary, Simpson Middle School and Lassiter High School — chatting with parents and greeting students as they head to class, according to district officials.
But "Ms. Alice," as she's known, does more than that. She's also been known to step in front of a vehicle to "pull a student to safety," district spokesperson Nan Kiel said in a news release.
Kiel said people may not always see when Medlin puts students' safety before her own or that "some drivers are quite disrespectful as they pass."
"She waves to the ill-mannered drivers and returns her attention to the children," the release states.
For her part, Medlin, who has nine children, 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, said she loves her job and loves the children as if they're her own. Her oldest child, who attended Cobb Schools, is 65, and one of her great-grandchildren has already graduated high school, according to Kiel.
District officials say Medlin has worked as a crossing guard for five years, and she says she won't retire until she's 90.
Reflecting on why she chooses to wake up early every morning and take her post, Medlin said her job makes life worth living.
So what does she do when she's not at her crosswalk posts?
She’s kicking up her heels on a dance floor every Saturday, Kiel said.
