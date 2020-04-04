As the new coronavirus pandemic forces Cobb County businesses to stay closed and residents to remain at home, crime is dropping in many regards, records show.
But the COVID-19 crisis, which resulted in a growing number of closures and cancellations throughout March, is no reason to be complacent, according to the county’s top law enforcers.
While home burglary, public drunkenness and vehicle-related crime is reportedly down as a result of the virus, police chiefs warn scams and fraud, including that relating to COVID-19, will likely be more prevalent during this time.
Police are also expecting to deal with more domestic disputes, with people forced to be in confined spaces with one another for longer than normal, and uniformed officers are increasing street patrols to, in part, discourage looting of shuttered stores.
“Everyone should be vigilant and understand that as we as a society begin to find our new normal, criminals will find their new normal as well,” Acworth Police Chief Wayne Dennard told the MDJ. “This means that the criminal element will find new ways to perpetrate crimes.”
Dennard said there were 137 fewer arrests in Acworth during the first quarter of this year than in the same period last year.
“There have been fewer arrests and police contacts as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak,” he said. “It is safe to assume that we are noticing a slight reduction in crime as a result of people social distancing. It may be reasonable to assume that with less people moving around, there should be an expectation of fewer incidents of crime.”
This trend is also being noticed by police in other Cobb cities.
“Within the city limits, calls for police service are down and things are fairly quiet on the streets,” Marietta Police Department spokesman Officer Chuck McPhilamy told the MDJ. “MPD remains fully staffed and operational. We are happy to report that the vast majority of the Marietta community is voluntarily complying with the federal, state and local guidelines that have been promulgated to help us through the public health emergency.”
Austell Police Chief Bob Starrett told the MDJ “numbers are decreasing,” in regards to arrests. “There are less vehicles on the roads, and some businesses are closed. It is our hope that crime remains low, and the public adheres to the stay-at-home order.”
In Smyrna, officers are also noticing a decrease in crime and arrests, corresponding with the decrease in the numbers of people and cars in public as a result of the virus.
“Looking at our daily crime stats, I can state arrests are down in comparison to last year this time as well as the two (Jan/Feb 2020) prior months,” Smyrna Police Department spokesman Sgt. Louis Defense told the MDJ.
Arrests and jail population
There were almost half as many people jailed in Cobb County during March than in January, records from the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office show.
Deputy Glenn Daniel, sheriff’s office spokesman, told the MDJ there were 1,922 people jailed locally in January, 1,725 in February, and just over 1,260 in March.
“These totals include arrests by the sheriff’s office and all law enforcement agencies inside Cobb County,” he said.
Records from the Cobb County Magistrate Court show there were fewer arrest warrants issued in March (759) than in February (822) and January (922). Accordingly, the average number of arrest warrants issued by the court per day fell to 24.4 in March, from 28.3 in February and 29.7 in January.
In Austell, police have also recorded fewer arrests in March than in January and February.
“The amount of crime in Austell remains at a low number,” Chief Starrett said. “There has been a slight decrease this month (March).”
Austell police made 29 arrests in March, down from 46 in February and 52 in January, Starrett said. Similarly, Austell officers issued 92 citations in March, down from 138 in February and 152 in January.
Incidents of theft in Austell were down to nine in March, from 13 in both January and February. Assaults numbered five in March, after a dip in February to two, following five incidents in January. And aggressive drivers numbered 8 in March, down from 9 in February and 14 in January.
“There will be less problems at bars, due to these businesses being closed during this time,” Starrett said. “Most people are not criminals, and we don’t see boredom as a reason to commit crimes. There should be less vehicle accidents, due to people staying at home more. More people being home should result in less break-ins.”
Atlanta-based firm Flock Safety, which specializes in security camera systems to track vehicle number plates associated with crime, reports its recent data “indicates that suspects with outstanding warrants and those driving stolen vehicles do in fact stay at home when everyone else does.”
Stay vigilant
Although the new coronavirus brings a lull in some crimes, police are urging Cobb residents to be aware of scammers, be kind to one another and limit alcohol consumption.
Looting is also on the minds of local officers with many stores and business closed.
“Criminals will try to take advantage of an idea that businesses may be unoccupied or perpetrate crimes simply because they believe that the potential is that there may be fewer people out and about to witness the crime,” Chief Dennard said. “Our officers are providing extra patrols for all our business and retail areas.”
Dennard said stores that remain open are also likely to see more impatient patrons attempting to purchase items that are limited or not in stock.
“Our officers are attempting to have good visibility at the retail stores that are attempting to limit occupancy in the stores, to encourage patrons to remain courteous and maintain their patience,” he said. “So far, we have not experienced a large influx of issues with any of these retail or business concerns.”
In terms of fraud, Dennard warns incidents are expected to increase during the pandemic.
“Criminals will come up with new ways to scam someone out of their money or possessions using COVID-19 as part of their fraud,” he said, adding that fraudsters typically take advantage of emotions, and at present many people in the community are emotional and therefore more susceptible to scams.
“Never provide personal information to anyone over the phone or respond to unsolicited emails with personal information,” Dennard said.
Austell police are also performing zone checks on businesses and making sure they are highly visible in the streets, “in an attempt to lessen the chances of increased thefts and other crimes,” Chief Starrett said.
There has been no reported increase in looting, Starrett said, but already officers have responded to more domestic and business disputes than usual.
Austell police recorded 51 domestic disputes in March, up from 37 in February and 40 in January. There was also an increase in business disputes, with 20 recorded in March compared to 11 in February and nine in January.
“In these times when more people are closely quartered than ever before, they should let go of the little things that bother them,” Starrett said. “Work on trying to get along with those in your household and use this as a time to become closer in your relationships. Limit your alcohol intake and try to stay healthy.”
Sgt. Defense said Smyrna police don’t expect looting, but have added extra patrols “with the mindset of presence and deterrence in mind.”
