The latest wave of COVID-19 continues to spread through Cobb County, mirroring a nationwide surge. More than 1 million people in the U.S. were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Monday. The highly mutated omicron variant drove U.S. cases to a record, the most that any country has ever reported.
The silver lining is that deaths from COVID haven’t similarly soared. Early studies show the omicron variant spreads faster than earlier strains but causes milder symptoms.
The rising cases, though, have been felt across the country in canceled flights, closed schools and offices, overwhelmed hospitals and strangled supply chains. The outbreak is also causing companies to halt their return-to-office steps, with the likes of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. adopting the more cautious stance of encouraging staff to resume working from home at the start of the new year.
Cobb's rate of cases has now climbed to 2,468 per 100,000 residents over the last two weeks, significantly higher than the statewide average of 1,874. Any rate above 100 per 100,000, by comparison, is considered "high transmission" of the virus.
In 2020, the Cobb County School District's target to resume in-person learning was to see case rates below 200 per 100,000, Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said at the time. Classes resume this week with a rate more than 12 times that number.
Cobb's COVID-19 testing positivity rate — the percentage of tests which are returned positive — has also skyrocketed to over 38%. The only time at which that number was higher were isolated points in the pandemic's early days, when tests were not widely available. The previous record for the 7-day average of positivity was 34.8%; Tuesday, it sat at 36.4%.
Meanwhile four Cobb County residents died of COVID-19 and the county reported more than 4,700 new cases of the virus since Dec. 31.
Another 25 Cobb residents were hospitalized.
The update from the Georgia Department of Public Health Tuesday was the first release of COVID-19 numbers in the new year, after the department experienced technical problems Monday.
A Cobb library is among the workplaces impacted by the latest surge in the virus. Sibley Library on South Cobb Drive will be closed January 5-8 "due to COVID-related staffing issues at the branch," the county announced. The library will reopen for regular hours on Monday after crews have sanitized the facility.
In response to the ongoing shortage of tests, the county announced Tuesday afternoon it will open two additional sites. One will move from Wellstar Acworth Health Park to a larger location at the Kennesaw State University location (and former Brandsmart) at 3305 Busbee Drive in Kennesaw. The location will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.
The other site will be at Jim Miller Park's entrance on Al Bishop Drive, and will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.
Residents are advised to visit www.cobbanddouglaspublichealth.org for more information.
Statewide, Georgia saw more than 55,000 new cases since Dec. 31.
Here's a look at Cobb County and state COVID-19 numbers reported Tuesday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers for Tuesday
|Category
|01/04/22
|Change
|Cases
|105,337
|+4,739
|Hospitalizations
|4,424
|+25
|Deaths
|1,354
|+4
Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for Tuesday
|Category
|01/04/22
|Change
|Cases
|1,475,883
|+55,849
|Hospitalizations
|95,844
|+965
|Deaths
|26,460
|+35
As of Tuesday, Marietta-based Wellstar Health System had 718 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 69% of them unvaccinated. The system had 107 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units, 76% of them unvaccinated, and 41 COVID-19 patients on a ventilator, 68% of them unvaccinated.
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
