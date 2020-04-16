Cobb County has 970 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, according to the latest state Department of Public Health report noon Thursday.
Forty-six people from Cobb County have died of the virus, two more than were reported Wednesday.
Wednesday evening, there was a total of 950 confirmed cases and 44 deaths among Cobb residents, per the DPH.
In Georgia, there have been 15,454 cases and 584 deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. Wednesday, there were 15,260 reported cases and 576 deaths statewide.
Cobb has the fourth-highest number of positive cases in the state, behind Fulton County with 1,918 cases and 62 deaths; Dougherty with 1,327 and 83 deaths; and DeKalb with 1232 cases and 18 deaths.
Last Wednesday, April 8, Cobb had a total of 653 cumulative confirmed cases and 32 deaths.
About 4.7% of county residents who have been infected with the disease have died. Statewide, the death rate is 3.8%.
Nearly a fifth of the Georgia cases, 3,040 people, have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, per the DPH report. This is 34 more hospitalizations than were reported Wednesday evening. The department does not report hospitalizations by county, or how many people have recovered from the virus.
On Monday, the department began reporting how many of the confirmed cases are individuals who do not live in Georgia. As of noon Thursday, 686 cases and six deaths were non-Georgia residents.
As of Wednesday, in the United States there have been 605,390 total cases and 24,582 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A CDC report for Thursday was not immediately available.
