Cobb has 895 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of 7 p.m. Tuesday, according to the state Department of Public Health.
Forty-one people from Cobb County have died from the virus.
In Georgia, there have been 14,578 reported cases and 524 deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
Monday evening, the department reported there were 816 cumulative cases and 36 deaths in Cobb County, and statewide there had been 13,621 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 480 deaths.
Last Tuesday, April 7, Cobb had 566 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths, and statewide there were 9,156 cases and 348 deaths.
About 4.6% of county residents who have been infected with the disease have died. Statewide, the death rate is 3.6%.
Cobb continues to remain the Georiga county with the fourth highest number of cases, following Fulton with 1,812; Dougherty, 1,297; and DeKalb, 1,144.
Cobb Countians who died and had underlying health conditions include:
-A 33-year-old man
-A 33-year-old woman
-A 36-year-old man
-A 51-year-old man
-A 63-year-old woman
-A 65-year-old man
-A 66-year-old man
-A 66-year-old man
-A 67-year-old man
-A 67-year-old woman
-A 68-year-old man
-A 70-year-old woman
-A 71-year-old man
-A 71-year-old man
-A 73-year-old man
-A 75-year-old man
-A 75-year-old woman
-A 75-year-old woman
-A 75-year-old man
-A 76-year-old man
-A 76-year-old man
-A 77-year-old man
-A 77-year-old man
-A 78-year-old man
-An 81-year-old woman
-An 82-year-old man
-An 82-year-old man
-An 85-year-old man
-An 85-year-old woman
-An 87-year-old man
-An 87-year-old woman
-An 87-year-old woman
-A 93-year-old man
-A man whose age was not known
Cobb Countians who died but did not have underlying health conditions include:
-A 29-year-old man
-A 56-year-old man
-A 67-year-old man
-An 82-year-old woman
-A 97-year-old man
Cobb Countians who died and it was unknown whether or not they had underlying health conditions include:
-A 78-year-old woman
-An 86-year-old man
The state does not know the race of about 55% of people with confirmed cases. Of those whose race was known, 23.5% were black and 16.7% were white. No other racial category comprised more than 5% of confirmed cases.
The state reports 61,795 COVID-19 tests have been administered, 23% of which have had positive results.
Nearly a fifth of the Georgia cases, 2,769 people, have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, per the DPH report. The department does not report hospitalizations by county, or how many people have recovered from the virus.
On Monday, the department began reporting how many of the confirmed cases are individuals who do not live in Georgia. As of 7 p.m. Tuesday, 665 of the cases and six deaths were non-Georgia residents.
As of Tuesday, in the United States there have been 579,005 total cases and 22,252 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Number of Georgia’s confirmed COVID-19 cases (14,578) and deaths (524):
Fulton 1812, 60
Dougherty 1297, 78
Dekalb 1144, 15
Cobb 895, 41
Gwinnett 815, 29
Clayton 435, 12
Hall 363, 0
Henry 306, 4
Sumter 269, 12
Lee 258, 15
Carroll 235, 6
Bartow 230, 17
Cherokee 219, 7
Douglas 189, 6
Muscogee 175, 4
Mitchell 164, 19
Richmond 162, 7
Chatham 157, 5
Forsyth 153, 5
Houston 138, 9
Early 137, 6
Coweta 135, 2
Terrell 134, 11
Randolph 131, 6
Upson 128, 5
Floyd 120, 6
Fayette 115, 5
Paulding 115, 4
Rockdale 106, 5
Newton 100, 3
Worth 99, 4
Clarke 95, 12
Bibb 91, 1
Thomas 89, 5
Colquitt 88, 5
Crisp 83, 1
Spalding 83, 4
Columbia 75, 0
Tift 71, 1
Lowndes 70, 3
Baldwin 69, 2
Troup 68, 4
Barrow 65, 3
Coffee 64, 3
Ware 64, 4
Calhoun 54, 2
Walton 52, 3
Dooly 51, 2
Macon 47, 0
Pierce 47, 2
Decatur 46, 0
Gordon 45, 3
Oconee 42, 0
Turner 41, 1
Glynn 40, 0
Dawson 36, 2
Butts 35, 0
Laurens 35, 1
Jackson 32, 1
Greene 31, 1
Bryan 30, 2
Mcduffie 30, 2
Whitfield 29, 3
Burke 28, 2
Habersham 28, 1
Wilcox 28, 0
Effingham 25, 1
Polk 25, 0
Meriwether 24, 0
Peach 24, 2
Stephens 24, 0
Harris 23, 1
Camden 22, 0
Pike 22, 0
Washington 22, 0
Grady 21, 1
Liberty 21, 0
Brooks 20, 1
Bulloch 20, 1
Johnson 20, 1
Lamar 20, 0
Haralson 19, 1
Oglethorpe 19, 1
Dodge 17, 0
Marion 17, 0
Baker 16, 2
Clay 16, 1
Murray 16, 0
Seminole 16, 1
Catoosa 15, 0
Miller 15, 0
Morgan 15, 0
Toombs 15, 1
Bacon 14, 0
Jones 14, 0
White 14, 0
Appling 13, 0
Fannin 13, 0
Monroe 13, 1
Pickens 13, 2
Brantley 12, 1
Irwin 12, 0
Madison 12, 1
Putnam 12, 0
Schley 12, 1
Wilkinson 12, 1
Jenkins 11, 1
Lumpkin 11, 0
Pulaski 11, 1
Telfair 11, 0
Ben Hill 10, 0
Talbot 10, 1
Walker 10, 0
Crawford 9, 0
Emanuel 9, 0
Jasper 9, 0
Lincoln 9, 0
Screven 9, 0
Taylor 9, 2
Banks 8, 0
Berrien 8, 0
Chattooga 8, 1
Stewart 8, 0
Towns 8, 0
Union 8, 1
Wilkes 8, 0
Cook 7, 0
Gilmer 7, 0
Jefferson 7, 1
Rabun 7, 0
Warren 7, 0
Clinch 6, 0
Elbert 6, 0
Wayne 6, 0
Chattahoochee 5, 0
Franklin 5, 0
Hancock 5, 0
Hart 5, 0
Heard 5, 1
Lanier 5, 1
Tattnall 5, 0
Candler 4, 0
Charlton 4, 0
Bleckley 3, 0
Dade 3, 1
Mcintosh 3, 0
Quitman 3, 0
Twiggs 3, 0
Webster 3, 0
Wheeler 3, 0
Atkinson 2, 0
Echols 2, 0
Evans 2, 0
Long 2, 0
Montgomery 2, 0
Jeff Davis 1, 0
Treutlen 1, 0
Unknown 287, 0
Non-Georgia Resident 665, 7
