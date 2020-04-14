Cobb has 874 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of noon Tuesday, according to the state Department of Public Health.
Thirty-nine people from Cobb County have died from the virus.
In Georgia, there have been 14,223 reported cases and 501 deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
Monday evening, the department reported there were 816 cumulative cases and 36 deaths in Cobb County, and statewide there had been 13,621 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 480 deaths.
Last Tuesday, April 7, Cobb had 566 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths, and statewide there were 9,156 cases and 348 deaths.
About 4.5% of county residents who have been infected with the disease have died. Statewide, the death rate is 3.5%.
All but seven of the people from Cobb County who have died had an underlying health condition.
Cobb Countians who died that had underlying health conditions include:
-A 33-year-old man
-A 33-year-old woman
-A 36-year-old man
-A 51-year-old man
-A 63-year-old woman
-A 65-year-old man
-A 66-year-old man
-A 66-year-old man
-A 67-year-old man
-A 67-year-old woman
-A 68-year-old man
-A 70-year-old woman
-A 71-year-old man
-A 71-year-old man
-A 73-year-old man
-A 75-year-old man
-A 75-year-old woman
-A 75-year-old man
-A 76-year-old man
-A 76-year-old man
-A 77-year-old man
-A 77-year-old man
-A 78-year-old man
-An 81-year-old woman
-An 82-year-old man
-An 82-year-old man
-An 85-year-old man
-An 85-year-old woman
-An 87-year-old man
-An 87-year-old woman
-A 93-year-old man
-A man whose age was not known
Cobb Countians who died that did not have underlying health conditions include:
-A 29-year-old man
-A 56-year-old man
-A 67-year-old man
-An 82-year-old woman
-A 97-year-old man
Cobb Countians who died and it was unknown whether or not they had underlying health conditions include:
-A 78-year-old woman
-An 86-year-old man
The state does not know the race of almost 60% of people with confirmed cases. Of those whose race was known, 53% were black and 39% were white. No other racial category comprised more than 5% of confirmed cases.
The state reports 61,795 COVID-19 tests have been administered, 23% of which have had positive results.
Nearly a fifth of the Georgia cases, 2,769 people, have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, per the DPH report. The department does not report hospitalizations by county, or how many people have recovered from the virus.
Monday, the department began reporting how many of the confirmed cases are individuals who do not live in Georgia. As of noon Tuesday, 593 of the cases and five deaths were non-Georgia residents.
As of Tuesday, in the United States there have been 579,005 total cases and 22,252 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Fulton 1,774, 57
Dougherty 1,286, 78
DeKalb 1,067, 15
Cobb 874, 39
Gwinnett 794, 26
Clayton 427, 12
Hall 339, 0
Henry 302, 4
Sumter 265, 11
Lee 257, 15
Carroll 230, 6
Bartow 224, 17
Cherokee 211, 7
Douglas 184, 5
Muscogee 172, 4
Chatham 156, 5
Richmond 156, 7
Mitchell 151, 15
Forsyth 148, 5
Houston 136, 9
Early 132, 6
Terrell 129, 11
Coweta 126, 2
Randolph 126, 6
Upson 124, 3
Floyd 119, 6
Fayette 112, 5
Paulding 108, 4
Rockdale 104, 4
Worth 98, 4
Clarke 95, 12
Newton 95, 3
Colquitt 88, 5
Spalding 82, 4
Bibb 81, 1
Crisp 80, 1
Thomas 79, 4
Columbia 74, 0
Lowndes 67, 3
Tift 67, 1
Troup 65, 3
Coffee 64, 3
Ware 61, 4
Baldwin 60, 2
Barrow 58, 3
Calhoun 53, 2
Dooly 51, 2
Walton 48, 2
Macon 45, 0
Pierce 45, 2
Gordon 44, 3
Decatur 42, 0
Oconee 41, 0
Turner 41, 1
Glynn 38, 0
Laurens 35, 1
Butts 34, 0
Dawson 32, 2
Jackson 32, 1
Bryan 30, 2
Greene 30, 1
Whitfield 29, 3
Burke 28, 2
Mcduffie 28, 2
Wilcox 28, 0
Polk 25, 0
Effingham 24, 1
Meriwether 24, 0
Peach 24, 2
Harris 23, 1
Camden 22, 0
Washington 22, 0
Habersham 21, 1
Johnson 20, 1
Lamar 20, 0
Liberty 20, 0
Pike 20, 0
Stephens 20, 0
Brooks 19, 1
Bulloch 19, 1
Haralson 19, 1
Grady 18, 0
Oglethorpe 18, 1
Baker 16, 2
Clay 16, 1
Marion 16, 0
Seminole 16, 1
Dodge 15, 0
Miller 15, 0
Morgan 15, 0
Murray 15, 0
Bacon 14, 0
Catoosa 14, 0
Jones 14, 0
Appling 13, 0
Fannin 13, 0
Monroe 13, 1
Pickens 13, 2
Toombs 13, 1
White 13, 0
Irwin 12, 0
Madison 12, 1
Schley 12, 1
Wilkinson 12, 1
Brantley 11, 1
Jenkins 11, 1
Pulaski 11, 1
Telfair 11, 0
Lumpkin 10, 0
Talbot 10, 1
Ben Hill 9, 0
Emanuel 9, 0
Jasper 9, 0
Lincoln 9, 0
Putnam 9, 0
Taylor 9, 2
Banks 8, 0
Crawford 8, 0
Stewart 8, 0
Union 8, 1
Berrien 7, 0
Chattooga 7, 1
Cook 7, 0
Gilmer 7, 0
Jefferson 7, 1
Rabun 7, 0
Screven 7, 0
Walker 7, 0
Warren 7, 0
Wilkes 7, 0
Clinch 6, 0
Elbert 6, 0
Towns 6, 0
Wayne 6, 0
Hancock 5, 0
Hart 5, 0
Heard 5, 1
Lanier 5, 1
Tattnall 5, 0
Candler 4, 0
Charlton 4, 0
Chattahoochee 4, 0
Franklin 4, 0
Bleckley 3, 0
Dade 3, 1
Mcintosh 3, 0
Quitman 3, 0
Webster 3, 0
Wheeler 3, 0
Atkinson 2, 0
Echols 2, 0
Evans 2, 0
Long 2, 0
Montgomery 2, 0
Twiggs 2, 0
Jeff Davis 1, 0
Treutlen 1, 0
Unknown 442, 0
Non-Georgia Resident 593, 5
