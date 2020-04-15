Cobb County has 924 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, according to the latest state Department of Public Health report.
As of noon Wednesday, Cobb has 29 more reported cases than Tuesday evening.
Forty three people from Cobb County have died of the virus, two more than were reported Tuesday.
In Georgia, there have been 14,987 cases and 552 deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. Tuesday, there were 14,578 reported cases and 524 deaths statewide.
Last Wednesday, April 8, Cobb had a total of 601 cumulative confirmed cases and 29 deaths.
About 4.6% of county residents who have been infected with the disease have died. Statewide, the death rate is 3.7%.
All but seven of the people from Cobb County who have died had an underlying health condition.
Cobb Countians who died that had underlying health conditions include:
-A 33-year-old man
-A 33-year-old woman
-A 36-year-old man
-A 51-year-old man
-A 57-year-old man
-A 63-year-old woman
-A 65-year-old man
-A 66-year-old man
-A 66-year-old man
-A 67-year-old man
-A 67-year-old woman
-A 68-year-old man
-A 70-year-old woman
-A 71-year-old man
-A 71-year-old man
-A 71-year-old man
-A 73-year-old man
-A 75-year-old man
-A 75-year-old man
-A 75-year-old woman
-A 75-year-old woman
-A 76-year-old man
-A 76-year-old man
-A 77-year-old man
-A 77-year-old man
-A 78-year-old man
-A 78-year-old man
-An 81-year-old woman
-An 82-year-old man
-An 82-year-old man
-An 85-year-old man
-An 85-year-old woman
-An 87-year-old woman
-An 87-year-old woman
-An 87-year-old man
-A 93-year-old man
Cobb Countians who died that did not have underlying health conditions include:
-A 29-year-old man
-A 56-year-old man
-A 67-year-old man
-An 82-year-old woman
-A 97-year-old man
Cobb Countians who died and it was unknown whether or not they had underlying health conditions include:
-A 78-year-old woman
-An 86-year-old man
The state does not know the race of about 54% of people with confirmed cases. Of those whose race was known, 24% were black and 16.9% were white. No other racial category comprised more than 5% of confirmed cases.
The state reports that 64,090 tests have been administered, and 23.4% have had positive results.
Nearly a fifth of the Georgia cases, 2,922 people, have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, per the DPH report. This is 153 more hospitalizations than were reported Tuesday. The department does not report hospitalizations by county, or how many people have recovered from the virus.
On Monday, the department began reporting how many of the confirmed cases are individuals who do not live in Georgia. As of midday Wednesday, 683 cases and seven deaths were non-Georgia residents.
As of Tuesday, in the United States there have been 579,005 total cases and 22,252 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A CDC report for Wednesday was not immediately available.
Georgia COVID-19 confirmed cases (14,987) and deaths (552) by county:
Fulton 1,844, 62
Dougherty 1,308, 83
DeKalb 1,191, 15
Cobb 924, 43
Gwinnett 852, 29
Clayton 456, 13
Hall 374, 1
Henry 321, 5
Sumter 273, 12
Lee 264, 15
Carroll 237, 6
Bartow 235, 17
Cherokee 225, 8
Douglas 197, 6
Muscogee 177, 4
Mitchell 172, 20
Richmond 168, 8
Chatham 160, 5
Forsyth 153, 5
Houston 142, 9
Early 141, 6
Coweta 136, 3
Terrell 135, 11
Upson 135, 5
Randolph 131, 7
Fayette 120, 5
Floyd 120, 6
Paulding 117, 5
Rockdale 107, 6
Newton 104, 3
Worth 104, 4
Clarke 98, 12
Bibb 95, 1
Thomas 92, 9
Baldwin 90, 2
Spalding 90, 4
Colquitt 89, 5
Crisp 88, 1
Columbia 78, 0
Lowndes 75, 3
Tift 74, 1
Troup 68, 4
Barrow 66, 3
Ware 66, 4
Coffee 65, 3
Calhoun 58, 2
Dooly 52, 3
Walton 52, 3
Decatur 47, 0
Macon 47, 0
Pierce 47, 2
Gordon 46, 3
Oconee 43, 0
Glynn 41, 0
Turner 41, 1
Dawson 37, 2
Butts 36, 0
Laurens 35, 1
Greene 34, 1
Jackson 33, 1
Whitfield 31, 3
Bryan 30, 2
Mcduffie 30, 2
Habersham 29, 1
Wilcox 29, 0
Burke 28, 2
Polk 27, 0
Liberty 26, 0
Meriwether 26, 0
Effingham 25, 1
Harris 25, 1
Pike 25, 1
Peach 24, 2
Stephens 24, 0
Camden 23, 0
Bulloch 22, 1
Washington 22, 0
Brooks 21, 1
Grady 21, 1
Johnson 21, 1
Lamar 21, 0
Haralson 19, 1
Oglethorpe 19, 1
Catoosa 17, 0
Dodge 17, 0
Marion 17, 0
Murray 17, 0
Baker 16, 2
Clay 16, 2
Seminole 16, 1
Toombs 16, 1
Jones 15, 0
Miller 15, 0
Morgan 15, 0
Appling 14, 0
Bacon 14, 0
Fannin 14, 0
Pickens 14, 2
White 14, 0
Wilkinson 14, 1
Brantley 13, 1
Madison 13, 1
Monroe 13, 1
Schley 13, 1
Walker 13, 0
Irwin 12, 0
Jenkins 12, 1
Putnam 12, 0
Talbot 12, 1
Lumpkin 11, 0
Pulaski 11, 1
Telfair 11, 0
Ben Hill 10, 0
Crawford 10, 0
Jasper 10, 0
Emanuel 9, 0
Lincoln 9, 0
Screven 9, 1
Stewart 9, 0
Taylor 9, 2
Banks 8, 0
Berrien 8, 0
Chattooga 8, 1
Cook 8, 0
Towns 8, 0
Union 8, 1
Warren 8, 0
Wilkes 8, 0
Clinch 7, 0
Elbert 7, 0
Franklin 7, 0
Gilmer 7, 0
Jefferson 7, 1
Rabun 7, 0
Wayne 6, 0
Chattahoochee 5, 0
Hancock 5, 0
Hart 5, 0
Heard 5, 1
Lanier 5, 1
Tattnall 5, 0
Candler 4, 0
Charlton 4, 0
Bleckley 3, 0
Dade 3, 1
Echols 3, 0
Mcintosh 3, 0
Quitman 3, 1
Twiggs 3, 0
Webster 3, 0
Wheeler 3, 0
Atkinson 2, 0
Evans 2, 0
Jeff Davis 2, 0
Long 2, 0
Montgomery 2, 0
Treutlen 1, 0
Unknown 263, 0
Non-Georgia Resident 683, 7
