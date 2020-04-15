Cobb County has 950 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, according to the latest state Department of Public Health report Thursday evening.
Forty-four people from Cobb County have died of the virus, three more than were reported Tuesday.
In Georgia, there have been 15,260 cases and 576 deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. Tuesday, there were 14,578 reported cases and 524 deaths statewide.
Cobb has the fourth-highest number of positive cases in the state, behind Fulton County with 1,902 cases and 63 deaths; Dougherty with 1,320 and 84 deaths; and DeKalb with 1225 cases and 16 deaths.
Last Wednesday, April 8, Cobb had a total of 601 cumulative confirmed cases and 29 deaths.
About 4.6% of county residents who have been infected with the disease have died. Statewide, the death rate is 3.8%.
All but seven of the people from Cobb County who have died had an underlying health condition.
Cobb Countians who died that had underlying health conditions include:
-A 33-year-old man
-A 33-year-old woman
-A 36-year-old man
-A 51-year-old man
-A 57-year-old man
-A 63-year-old woman
-A 65-year-old man
-A 66-year-old man
-A 66-year-old man
-A 67-year-old man
-A 67-year-old woman
-A 68-year-old man
-A 70-year-old woman
-A 71-year-old man
-A 71-year-old man
-A 71-year-old man
-A 73-year-old man
-A 75-year-old man
-A 75-year-old man
-A 75-year-old woman
-A 75-year-old woman
-A 76-year-old man
-A 76-year-old man
-A 77-year-old man
-A 77-year-old man
-A 78-year-old man
-A 78-year-old man
-An 80-year-old man
-An 81-year-old woman
-An 82-year-old man
-An 82-year-old man
-An 85-year-old man
-An 85-year-old woman
-An 87-year-old woman
-An 87-year-old woman
-An 87-year-old man
-A 93-year-old man
Cobb Countians who died that did not have underlying health conditions include:
-A 29-year-old man
-A 56-year-old man
-A 67-year-old man
-An 82-year-old woman
-A 97-year-old man
Cobb Countians who died and it was unknown whether or not they had underlying health conditions include:
-A 78-year-old woman
-An 86-year-old man
The state does not know the race of about 56.3% of people with confirmed cases. Of those whose race was known, 24.8% were black and 17.3% were white. No other racial category comprised more than 5% of confirmed cases.
The state reports that 64,099 tests have been administered, and 23.8% have had positive results.
Nearly a fifth of the Georgia cases, 3,006 people, have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, per the DPH report. This is 153 more hospitalizations than were reported Tuesday. The department does not report hospitalizations by county, or how many people have recovered from the virus.
On Monday, the department began reporting how many of the confirmed cases are individuals who do not live in Georgia. As of 7 p.m. Wednesday, 677 cases and seven deaths were non-Georgia residents.
As of Tuesday, in the United States there have been 579,005 total cases and 22,252 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A CDC report for Wednesday was not immediately available.
Georgia COVID-19 confirmed cases (15,260) and deaths (576) by county:
Fulton 1902, 63
Dougherty 1320, 84
DeKalb 1225, 16
Cobb 950, 44
Gwinnett 885, 32
Clayton 462, 13
Hall 402, 5
Henry 328, 5
Sumter 276, 13
Lee 264, 15
Carroll 242, 7
Bartow 237, 20
Cherokee 232, 8
Douglas 201, 6
Muscogee 182, 4
Mitchell 176, 20
Richmond 169, 8
Chatham 160, 5
Forsyth 157, 5
Early 145, 6
Houston 142, 9
Upson 139, 5
Coweta 138, 3
Terrell 137, 11
Randolph 131, 7
Fayette 122, 5
Floyd 120, 6
Paulding 118, 5
Newton 113, 3
Worth 111, 4
Thomas 109, 9
Bibb 108, 1
Rockdale 107, 6
Clarke 102, 12
Spalding 96, 5
Baldwin 93, 2
Crisp 93, 1
Colquitt 90, 5
Columbia 79, 0
Tift 76, 2
Lowndes 75, 3
Troup 72, 4
Barrow 68, 3
Ware 67, 5
Coffee 65, 3
Calhoun 59, 2
Dooly 55, 4
Walton 54, 3
Decatur 51, 0
Gordon 48, 5
Pierce 48, 2
Turner 46, 1
Habersham 44, 2
Oconee 44, 0
Glynn 43, 0
Dawson 37, 2
Macon 37, 0
Butts 36, 0
Jackson 35, 1
Laurens 35, 1
Greene 34, 1
Whitfield 32, 3
Mcduffie 31, 2
Oglethorpe 31, 1
Bryan 30, 2
Wilcox 30, 0
Burke 28, 2
Meriwether 28, 0
Harris 27, 1
Polk 27, 0
Liberty 26, 0
Peach 25, 2
Pike 25, 1
Camden 24, 0
Effingham 24, 1
Stephens 24, 0
Grady 23, 1
Bulloch 22, 1
Washington 22, 0
Brooks 21, 2
Johnson 21, 1
Lamar 21, 0
Haralson 19, 1
Miller 19, 0
Seminole 19, 1
Dodge 18, 0
Baker 17, 2
Catoosa 17, 0
Clay 17, 2
Marion 17, 0
Morgan 17, 0
Murray 17, 0
Toombs 17, 1
Jones 15, 0
Appling 14, 0
Bacon 14, 0
Brantley 14, 1
Fannin 14, 0
Monroe 14, 1
Pickens 14, 2
White 14, 0
Wilkinson 14, 1
Madison 13, 1
Schley 13, 1
Talbot 13, 1
Walker 13, 0
Irwin 12, 0
Jenkins 12, 1
Putnam 12, 0
Lumpkin 11, 0
Pulaski 11, 1
Telfair 11, 0
Ben Hill 10, 0
Crawford 10, 0
Jasper 10, 0
Banks 9, 0
Chattooga 9, 1
Cook 9, 0
Emanuel 9, 0
Jefferson 9, 1
Lincoln 9, 0
Screven 9, 1
Stewart 9, 0
Taylor 9, 2
Wilkes 9, 0
Berrien 8, 0
Towns 8, 0
Union 8, 1
Warren 8, 0
Clinch 7, 0
Elbert 7, 0
Franklin 7, 0
Gilmer 7, 0
Rabun 7, 0
Dade 6, 1
Hancock 6, 0
Wayne 6, 0
Charlton 5, 0
Chattahoochee 5, 0
Hart 5, 0
Heard 5, 1
Lanier 5, 1
Tattnall 5, 0
Candler 4, 0
Bleckley 3, 0
Echols 3, 0
Mcintosh 3, 0
Quitman 3, 1
Twiggs 3, 0
Webster 3, 0
Wheeler 3, 0
Atkinson 2, 0
Evans 2, 0
Jeff Davis 2, 0
Long 2, 0
Montgomery 2, 0
Treutlen 1, 0
Unknown 136, 0
Non-Georgia Resident 677, 7
