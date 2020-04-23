There have now been 1,326 Cobb residents diagnosed with the new coronavirus as of Thursday evening, according to the state Department of Public Health.
Sixty-six people from Cobb County have died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, state officials reported.
A majority of those people had underlying conditions. Only six people did not have any known health issues, and it remains unknown if underlying issues factored into the deaths of 11 other Cobb residents.
While four deaths were of people between the ages of 29 and 36, the rest have been in people 50 or older.
In Georgia, there have been 21,883 cumulative cases of the virus and 881 deaths. On Wednesday evening, the state reported 21,102 cases and 846 deaths.
About 5% of Cobb Countians who have tested positive for the virus have died. Statewide, the death rate is 4%.
Of the state’s reported cases, 4,154 people have been hospitalized. The Georgia DPH does not report hospitalizations by county, or how many people have recovered.
Cobb has the fifth-highest number of cumulative infections in the state, behind Fulton County at 2,436 cases and 88 deaths, DeKalb County at 1,689 cases and 34 deaths, Dougherty County at 1,478 cases and 109 deaths, and Gwinnett County at 1,351 cases and 46 deaths.
On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 828,441 Americans have contracted the coronavirus, and 46,379 have died.
Georgia's COVID-19 confirmed cases by county (cases, deaths):
Fulton 2436, 88
Dekalb 1689, 34
Dougherty 1478, 109
Gwinnett 1351, 46
Cobb 1326, 66
Hall 963, 9
Clayton 616, 21
Henry 413, 10
Cherokee 365, 10
Sumter 344, 21
Richmond 335, 14
Carroll 314, 11
Lee 298, 19
Mitchell 290, 24
Douglas 273, 8
Bartow 264, 27
Muscogee 256, 4
Forsyth 235, 8
Bibb 234, 5
Chatham 199, 6
Houston 194, 13
Upson 191, 14
Early 185, 15
Coweta 177, 4
Colquitt 163, 6
Terrell 162, 18
Baldwin 161, 4
Thomas 158, 16
Fayette 156, 8
Newton 153, 5
Rockdale 151, 6
Habersham 149, 3
Randolph 149, 18
Paulding 148, 7
Worth 142, 9
Crisp 141, 2
Spalding 140, 8
Columbia 129, 2
Floyd 128, 8
Butts 126, 2
Lowndes 125, 4
Clarke 122, 13
Troup 118, 4
Barrow 106, 3
Ware 100, 7
Tift 98, 3
Coffee 91, 4
Calhoun 82, 3
Dooly 81, 7
Walton 81, 3
Gordon 73, 10
Jackson 69, 1
Macon 66, 2
Wilcox 64, 6
Decatur 61, 1
Turner 61, 6
Burke 60, 3
Walker 59, 0
Whitfield 59, 4
Harris 55, 2
Oconee 54, 0
Glynn 51, 1
Pierce 51, 2
Dawson 50, 1
Appling 49, 3
Greene 49, 1
Meriwether 49, 0
Stephens 48, 1
Grady 47, 3
Laurens 46, 1
Catoosa 45, 0
Bryan 43, 2
Mcduffie 39, 4
Johnson 38, 1
Pike 38, 2
Brooks 37, 6
Oglethorpe 36, 3
Peach 36, 2
Polk 36, 0
White 36, 0
Liberty 35, 0
Marion 34, 1
Bulloch 33, 2
Effingham 33, 1
Lamar 31, 0
Putnam 29, 2
Camden 28, 1
Gilmer 28, 0
Lumpkin 28, 0
Washington 28, 1
Seminole 27, 2
Wilkinson 27, 2
Haralson 26, 1
Miller 26, 0
Morgan 25, 0
Union 25, 1
Jones 24, 0
Toombs 23, 3
Dodge 22, 0
Wilkes 22, 0
Ben Hill 21, 0
Talbot 21, 1
Bacon 20, 1
Brantley 20, 2
Clay 20, 2
Fannin 20, 0
Pulaski 20, 1
Baker 19, 2
Jasper 19, 0
Madison 19, 1
Murray 19, 0
Pickens 19, 2
Towns 19, 0
Monroe 18, 1
Banks 17, 0
Emanuel 17, 0
Irwin 17, 1
Stewart 17, 0
Franklin 16, 0
Schley 16, 1
Telfair 16, 0
Cook 15, 1
Dade 15, 1
Jenkins 15, 1
Crawford 14, 0
Elbert 14, 0
Hancock 14, 0
Screven 14, 1
Taylor 14, 2
Berrien 12, 0
Jefferson 12, 1
Warren 12, 0
Chattooga 11, 1
Lincoln 10, 0
Wayne 10, 0
Heard 9, 1
Jeff Davis 9, 1
Rabun 9, 0
Chattahoochee 8, 0
Atkinson 7, 0
Bleckley 7, 0
Candler 7, 0
Charlton 7, 0
Clinch 7, 0
Lanier 7, 1
Webster 7, 0
Hart 6, 0
Tattnall 6, 0
Twiggs 6, 0
Echols 5, 0
Evans 4, 0
Mcintosh 4, 0
Quitman 3, 1
Wheeler 3, 0
Long 2, 0
Montgomery 2, 0
Treutlen 2, 0
Unknown 361, 0
Non-Georgia Resident 978, 10
