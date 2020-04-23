There have now been 1,284 Cobb residents diagnosed with the new coronavirus as of midday Thursday, according to the state Department of Public Health.
Sixty-five people from Cobb County have died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, state officials reported.
All but 16 of those people had underlying conditions. While four deaths were of people between the ages of 29 and 36, the rest have been in people 50 or older.
In Georgia, there have been 21,512 cumulative cases of the virus and 872 deaths. On Wednesday evening, the state reported 21,102 cases and 846 deaths.
About 5% of Cobb Countians who have tested positive for the virus have died. Statewide, the death rate is 4%.
Of the state’s reported cases, 4,069 people have been hospitalized. The Georgia DPH does not report hospitalizations by county, or how many people have recovered.
Cobb has the fifth-highest number of cumulative infections in the state, behind Fulton County at 2,308 cases and 86 deaths, DeKalb County at 1,639 cases and 33 deaths, Dougherty County at 1,479 cases and 110 deaths, and Gwinnett County at 1,304 cases and 46 deaths.
On Thursday morning, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 802,583 Americans have contracted the coronavirus, and 44,575 have died.
Georgia's COVID-19 confirmed cases by county (cases, deaths):
Fulton 2308, 86
Dekalb 1639, 33
Dougherty 1479, 110
Gwinnett 1304, 46
Cobb 1284, 65
Hall 932, 9
Clayton 600, 21
Henry 402, 10
Cherokee 348, 10
Sumter 344, 21
Richmond 331, 14
Carroll 305, 11
Lee 295, 18
Mitchell 284, 23
Douglas 262, 8
Bartow 259, 27
Muscogee 252, 4
Forsyth 231, 8
Bibb 227, 5
Chatham 199, 6
Houston 191, 13
Upson 188, 14
Early 186, 15
Coweta 173, 4
Colquitt 164, 6
Terrell 160, 18
Baldwin 158, 4
Thomas 158, 16
Fayette 152, 8
Newton 149, 5
Randolph 149, 18
Rockdale 148, 6
Paulding 147, 7
Worth 142, 9
Spalding 137, 8
Crisp 133, 2
Habersham 130, 3
Floyd 128, 8
Columbia 127, 2
Butts 126, 1
Lowndes 123, 4
Clarke 119, 13
Troup 115, 4
Barrow 104, 3
Tift 97, 3
Ware 97, 7
Coffee 86, 4
Calhoun 82, 3
Walton 78, 3
Dooly 75, 6
Gordon 70, 9
Jackson 66, 1
Macon 66, 2
Wilcox 64, 7
Decatur 61, 1
Turner 59, 5
Walker 59, 0
Whitfield 59, 4
Burke 56, 3
Harris 53, 2
Oconee 53, 0
Glynn 51, 1
Pierce 51, 2
Dawson 49, 1
Greene 48, 1
Meriwether 48, 0
Appling 47, 2
Catoosa 45, 0
Grady 44, 3
Laurens 44, 1
Stephens 44, 1
Johnson 38, 1
Mcduffie 38, 4
Bryan 37, 2
Pike 37, 2
Brooks 36, 6
Oglethorpe 36, 3
Polk 36, 0
Liberty 35, 0
Peach 35, 2
Marion 34, 1
Bulloch 33, 2
White 33, 0
Effingham 31, 1
Lamar 29, 0
Putnam 29, 2
Camden 28, 1
Washington 28, 1
Lumpkin 27, 0
Seminole 27, 2
Miller 26, 0
Gilmer 25, 0
Haralson 25, 1
Morgan 25, 0
Wilkinson 25, 2
Toombs 23, 3
Dodge 22, 0
Jones 22, 0
Wilkes 22, 0
Ben Hill 21, 0
Talbot 21, 1
Bacon 20, 1
Brantley 20, 2
Fannin 20, 0
Pulaski 20, 1
Baker 19, 2
Clay 19, 2
Jasper 19, 0
Madison 19, 1
Murray 19, 0
Pickens 19, 2
Towns 19, 0
Union 18, 1
Emanuel 17, 0
Stewart 17, 0
Banks 16, 0
Monroe 16, 1
Schley 16, 1
Telfair 16, 0
Cook 15, 1
Dade 15, 1
Irwin 15, 1
Crawford 14, 0
Franklin 14, 0
Jenkins 14, 1
Screven 14, 1
Elbert 13, 0
Hancock 13, 0
Taylor 13, 2
Jefferson 12, 1
Chattooga 11, 1
Warren 11, 0
Berrien 10, 0
Lincoln 10, 0
Wayne 10, 0
Heard 9, 1
Rabun 9, 0
Chattahoochee 8, 0
Jeff Davis 8, 1
Atkinson 7, 0
Bleckley 7, 0
Candler 7, 0
Charlton 7, 0
Clinch 7, 0
Lanier 7, 1
Webster 7, 0
Hart 6, 0
Tattnall 6, 0
Twiggs 6, 0
Echols 5, 0
Evans 4, 0
Mcintosh 4, 0
Quitman 3, 1
Wheeler 3, 0
Long 2, 0
Montgomery 2, 0
Treutlen 2, 0
Unknown 536, 0
Non-Georgia Resident 989, 10
