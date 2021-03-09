The seven-day moving average for COVID-19 cases in Cobb County fell below 100 cases per day as of Monday and fell further Tuesday. After a spike in cases in January, the spread of the virus is relatively low right now, as the average has not been below 100 cases per day since Nov. 11.
The vaccine effort has grown in scale but continues to lag relative to other states. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, Georgia is dead last among states in administering vaccines. Georgia has administered 22,529 doses per 100,000 people, the CDC reports. The states with the highest rates have administered well over 30,000 doses per 100,000 people. Some have even topped 40,000 per 100,000, such as New Mexico and Alaska.
CDC data also indicates that only 65% of the doses delivered to Georgia have been used. The state reports a different number — the Georgia DPH vaccine dashboard reports 74% of vaccines received by the state have been administered.
Both the state and the CDC report that Georgia has administered about 2.4 million doses. The discrepancy seems to be the number of doses shipped to the state — Georgia claims it has received about 3.2 million, while the CDC claims the state has received about 3.7 million.
Georgia DPH did not immediately respond to a request for comment about this disparity.
Here's a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Tuesday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers for Tuesday
|Category
|03/09/21
|Change
|Cases
|56,276
|+89
|Hospitalizations
|2,870
|+7
|Deaths
|873
|+0
Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for Tuesday
|Category
|03/09/21
|Change
|Cases
|830,114
|+1,037
|Hospitalizations
|56,971
|+135
|Deaths
|15,647
|+7
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
