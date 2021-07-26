Cobb Commissioners will consider a series of items Tuesday appropriating $6.4 million in federal aid money to alleviate the pandemic’s burden on the county’s court systems.
The spending will include nearly $4 million renovate and expand various court facilities and $1.78 million to boost staffing for the Cobb Magistrate Court. Those funds will come out of the $73.8 million granted to the county under the American Rescue Plan Act, the federal stimulus package enacted in March.
Cobb Legal Aid, meanwhile, is set to receive $681,000 from the county’s federal rental assistance funds to aid its ‘Housing Stability Project,’ which will focus primarily on providing legal assistance during eviction proceedings.
Included in the court renovations are the construction of three additional courtrooms. One will be for the Cobb Probate Court, which issues marriage and firearms licenses, as well as handling matters regarding guardianship, estates and wills. For several years, according to the agenda item, the Probate Court’s second courtroom has been used to house staff, but rising demand for court services has necessitated that the courtroom be reclaimed.
The Superior Court, meanwhile, will gain two courtrooms if the spending is approved. The first will be the courthouse’s 12th, which Chief Judge Robert Leonard said is needed to conduct multiple jury trials simultaneously. Since jury trials resumed in April, they have used two courtrooms per trial, with the second designated for socially-distanced public viewing. Leonard told the MDJ that as the court takes on the more demanding cases from its backlog, schedules have begun to bleed into one another, forcing the court to set up viewing areas in hallways as they run out of real estate.
"All of this stuff has usefulness beyond the pandemic, and right now, it's going be funded out of the (American Rescue Plan) funds. It's a win-win, (because) it isn't coming out of the general fund," Leonard said. "It gives us the relief we need to work through this backlog."
The other courtroom to be built out is a ‘multi-purpose’ courtroom, with a flexible seating arrangement that can be re-arranged at will for varying needs.
Chief Magistrate Judge Brendan Murphy’s request for staff funds includes the extension of an existing temporary position, along with the creation of six more temporary administrative positions. The new positions should not be considered optional, Murphy’s agenda item says — they’re required to keep the court in compliance with the law’s required deadlines to move cases.
“With the Court’s current staffing, complying with these mandatory deadlines while maintaining continued adherence to public health guidance is simply not possible,” Murphy wrote. The positions are also needed, he said, in anticipation of an increase in Magistrate Court activity when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's eviction moratorium expires July 31.
Both the magistrate court positions and the funding for Cobb Legal Aid, which will allow the group to hire two full-time staff attorneys and an intake specialist, will run through the end of 2024. Legal Aid’s new attorneys will be tasked with shoring up resources for renters facing eviction and other housing-related legal troubles, as well as educating residents in a series of public events.
Per the agenda item, Legal Aid has seen, since the pandemic began, a 28% increase in requests for eviction assistance, a 47% increase in domestic violence cases, and a whopping 1,200% spike in unemployment assistance cases.
Jennifer Yankulova, managing attorney of Cobb Legal Aid, told the MDJ her office has had 702 housing-related cases thus far in 2021. The vast majority of those, she said, are eviction cases, but also include housing discrimination and conditions complaints.
“We're really anticipating after the CDC (moratorium) ends at the end of this month that we’ll really get flooded with evictions,” Yankulova said. “Because, of course, all of those landlords who are holding off filing an eviction because their tenant has given them a CDC form, they’ll probably all ... go to the courthouse and file.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.