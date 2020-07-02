Cobb courts aren’t scheduled to resume hearing civil cases for another two weeks. Nevertheless, the sheriff’s office and private process servers have already begun delivering eviction notices in an effort to avoid overwhelming the courts, according to Chief Magistrate Brendan Murphy.
In a video posted to the county’s YouTube page, Judge Murphy said renters served on or after March 7 were required to respond to such notices by July 21. Despite renters’ having the option to respond to such notices online, Murphy predicted hundreds of people would flood the county courthouse if renters were not served until deadlines resume July 14.
“We are resuming service now so that tenants will have an opportunity to answer over a longer period of time and not be required to all come in to the courthouse during the same seven day window after the expiration of the judicial emergency,” Murphy explained in an email Thursday.
Evictions were put on hold mid-March when the chief judge of the state’s Supreme Court declared a judicial emergency related to the coronavirus.
Cobb eviction courts were crowded before the coronavirus, and since the declaration of a judicial emergency, some have worried that a flood of evictions would hit courts upon the emergency’s expiration. Hundreds of thousands of people in Georgia have been laid off or seen their hours and take-home pay reduced after the state effectively shut down business in March in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus.
In June, the county’s governing board approved $1.5 million in aid to certain renters facing eviction. The money came from $132 million in federal aid the county received as part of the CARES Act, a massive stimulus bill Congress passed in late March in order to limit the damage wrought by the virus.
The county’s rental assistance is being administered by nonprofit Star-C.
In the video, Star-C Executive Director Audrea Reese explained how renters could qualify for and access the assistance.
Reese said qualified renters would have to be those living in an affordable apartment near a “high-need” school. The nonprofit could cover up to 70% of two months worth of unpaid rent, so long as the tenant covers another 20% and the landlord waives the remaining 10%.
The renter would also have to prove that his or her inability to make the rent was a result of the coronavirus.
Star-C’s eviction program has several sources of funding aside from Cobb County and serves metro Atlanta. Of the 44 landlords who have signed up for the program, 10 are in Cobb. They own a total of 2,700 apartments in the county.
Of the families that have been assisted by Star-C’s eviction program to date, 56% have been in Cobb County.
