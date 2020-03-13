Courts in Cobb County are shutting down all nonessential services for at least the next month in keeping with statewide changes, cancellations and closures as a result of the new coronavirus.
Cobb Superior Court Chief Judge Reuben Green signed an order Friday afternoon declaring a judicial emergency in Cobb, which “substantially endangers or infringes upon the normal functioning of the judicial system.”
Green’s order applies to all courts and clerk’s offices in Cobb in relation to jury service and any nonessential matters unless they can be conducted via video or teleconferencing.
“The nature of this emergency is the continued transmission of coronavirus/COVID-19 throughout Cobb County and the potential infection of those who are required to appear in our courts and interact with large groups due to jury service, including grand jury service, or other large, nonessential calendars,” Green’s March 13 order states.
Accordingly, no jury trials shall be held for at least 30 days, effective from Friday afternoon, and civil and other nonessential court matters are limited during that time.
No jurors are to report to the Cobb courts, and attorneys and other parties in court cases are asked to contact the chambers of the judges assigned to their cases for specific instructions.
While the 30-day order is in place, the Cobb courts are granting relief from the statute of limitations and other time restrictions relating to legal proceedings.
“Should the state of emergency extend beyond the period indicated above or should the nature of the emergency otherwise require modification by the court, the court will make a determination of available alternative remedies for the conduct of court business, as necessary,” Green’s order stated.
He said anyone who feels ill should stay away from court, and judge’s offices can be contacted to excuse appearances.
Those who can appear in court for allowed services are urged to leave all nonessential people at home, including children, other family members and especially the elderly.
“Only parties, attorneys and necessary witnesses should appear for the hearings that are going forward,” Green said.
Inmates will not be transported from the Cobb jail to court hearings, unless specifically requested by a judge or attorney.
There were no cases of COVID-19 at the jail, as of Friday, according to Cobb County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Cmdr. Robert Quigley.
Accountability courts, including veterans court and DUI court, are at the discretion of presiding judges and parties are urged to contact case managers.
Superior Court
• Jury calls are canceled until May.
• Judges will determine whether their civil and domestic calendars will proceed and how.
• Arraignments are ongoing but attorneys can excuse their client's appearance.
• Probation revocations will also proceed, but inmates won’t be brought to court.
• General motions calendars are canceled, but any case that needs an emergency motion heard can be scheduled by a judge.
• Senior judges will continue to hear extradition hearings, protective and restraining orders, search warrant applications, jail revocations via video conference, and emergency hearings.
Juvenile Court
• All dependency and delinquency cases involving children in custody of the Department of Family and Children Services or the Department of Juvenile Justice will be scheduled and heard as usual.
• Time-limited dependency hearings, including for probable cause, adjudication and dispositions, will be heard as usual.
• Other hearings, including permanency and review hearings, will be rescheduled for dates after April 13.
• Unless time limits have been waived, assigned judges will hear arraignment, adjudication and disposition hearings in delinquency cases.
• All group programs scheduled to be conducted at juvenile court are suspended until April 13.
Other courts
The Supreme Court of Georgia is also restricting operations, canceling all tours and suspending swearing-in ceremonies until further notice.
Chief Justice Harold D. Melton announced the changes Thursday, effective immediately.
“All of us are being asked to do whatever we can to prevent the spread of this new virus,” Melton said. “These steps — while inconvenient — are necessary at this time, and I believe are responsible actions.”
The Supreme Court also asks those who don’t need to attend hearings to stay away.
“While court proceedings remain open to the public, the court is requesting that only those who are directly involved in oral arguments, such as attorneys arguing a particular case, attend court sessions and that media and others monitor the arguments by watching the live-stream on their computers,” Supreme Court of Georgia Public Information Officer Jane Hansen said.
All City of Austell court operations are canceled for March, city clerk Elizabeth Young announced Friday morning.
