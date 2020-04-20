Most parties to Cobb County court cases can expect delays in proceedings, with the county judicial circuit only able to handle a fraction of its normal workload during the coronavirus pandemic.
Cobb Superior Court Chief Judge Reuben Green told the MDJ the court is handling around 200 cases a month under restrictions imposed to reduce COVID-19 spread.
“We're one of the busiest judicial services in the state of Georgia each year,” Green said. “Parties file about 20,000 cases in Cobb Superior Court alone, so that means each month we're resolving between 100 and 1,000 cases normally. Right now I would say we're probably averaging maybe about 200 cases a month, so a dramatically lower amount of work that's going on.”
Cobb Superior Court, a general jurisdiction trial court, is at the highest trial court level in the state of Georgia. The court deals with all types of matters from serious criminal cases, such as murder, to civil cases including business disputes, as well as family law and juvenile and accountability court proceedings.
Also within the Cobb Superior Court buildings in Marietta is the Cobb Magistrate Court, which deals with small claims and preliminary matters, and the Cobb State Court, which handles misdemeanor offenses and certain types of civil cases, Green said.
Instead of having 10 superior court judges on duty like normal, there is just one duty superior court judge handling cases defined as “central matters,” typically involving someone's liberty or freedom, he said.
“Largely those are criminal cases where someone is in custody or going into custody or coming out of custody,” Green said.
There is also a presiding senior judge handling urgent matters, such as issuing temporary protective orders in cases of violence.
The cases of two Cobb sheriff candidates were also heard recently by the presiding senior judge, Green said, so their appeals to being disqualified could be resolved in time for the primary election. Both candidates, Gregory Gilstrap and Craig Owens, won their appeals and are on the June 9 ballot.
“It is much more limited as to what we're hearing right now, but in the last week we've added an additional judge, that is handling their own caseload,” Green said. “So each day there's also an additional one of us that is on their own caseload, but almost all of the hearings now are being conducted electronically.”
Green said video conferencing and the like might be used more by the courts even after the coronavirus crisis is over.
“The biggest thing that we've learned so far is how valuable technology can be,” he said. “Courts are slow to transition to the modern technologies and by the time we've transitioned historically in the past, the things that we've transitioned to are almost obsolete and we just don't keep up with the pace of change of technology very well.”
Accordingly, things like virtual court appearances for inmates at the county jail, which negates having to transport inmates between jail and court facilities, may be implemented more frequently in future, Green said.
In addition, large calendar calls in court, requiring up to 200 people to appear at a given time, will also likely be scrapped in favor of having no more than 10 people appear at a time, to maintain social distancing, he said.
“Technology might allow us to do things where we keep everybody safer in the courthouse,” Green said. “There's a lot of things that we're learning from this that hopefully we'll be able to use going forward.”
In the meantime, most Cobb court staff are working from home, he said, with 15-20% present in the courthouse throughout the day.
“It's my hope that we're going to get back to some resemblance of normal within the next month or two,” Green said. “Perhaps you'll have to wear a mask to come to court. Perhaps we'll start checking people's temperature as they're coming in and out of the courthouse. A lot of things like that that we'll be considering going forward and it's my hope that the Judicial Council for the state of Georgia, which is chaired by the chief justice, that they'll come up with some sort of general guidelines that we will try to follow in Cobb.”
Green said morale among court staff is pretty good in general, considering the pandemic situation is difficult for everyone, and he is trying to focus on the positives.
“Most of us have a shelter, we have a home that we can be at, most of us have all the food we need, a lot more than many folks do all around the world every single day,” he said. “These challenging times affect us all in different ways...I think to the extent we can focus on the blessings as opposed to the few things we can’t do, I think that that helps us to keep our morale higher.”
He is taking the Georgia Supreme Court’s lead as far as resuming full services, and said as long as the state judicial emergency is in effect, Cobb courthouses will remain restricted.
If the state of emergency isn’t extended beyond mid-May, Green plans to start “ramping up a week or so before that,” he said.
“I think it's going to be a staggered reopening, I don't think it's going to be an instantaneous back to normal, but I think gradually we will start increasing a little bit here, a little bit there, until that judicial emergency order is lifted. And I think probably we’ll ramp up fairly quickly after that, within a month or so, to go back to some sort of closer to normal.”
For more information on Cobb County courts and how they’re operating through the pandemic, visit the county’s website cobbcounty.org.
