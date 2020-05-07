Cobb Magistrate Court is receiving more wedding ceremony requests than usual, staff say, with the coronavirus pandemic preventing traditionally large marriage gatherings and affecting many associated services.
The Cobb Magistrate Court performs weddings for engaged couples on a daily basis, under normal circumstances, but had to suspend its judge-officiated marriage ceremonies on March 14, because weddings were not deemed an essential service under the Georgia chief justice’s statewide judicial emergency imposed on that date.
In Georgia, wedding ceremonies can be conducted by high-ranking government officials, including the governor and any former governor, as well as any judge, city recorder, magistrate, minister, or other authorized religious person, per state law.
Chief Justice Harold Melton announced Monday he plans to impose a second extension of his judicial emergency, which could mean courts are barred from conducting weddings until June 12, unless changes are made to the current emergency guidelines.
The Cobb judicial circuit is taking its cue from the chief justice in determining which services it provides, Cobb Superior Court Chief Judge Reuben Green told the MDJ.
Cobb Chief Magistrate Brendan Murphy said in light of the coronavirus pandemic, the county Magistrate Court has recently been receiving an increased volume of calls from couples seeking to tie the knot at the courthouse.
“Just because something is ‘non-essential’ doesn’t mean it’s not important to the people involved and important to us,” Murphy told the MDJ. “Once Chief Justice Melton’s next order extending the statewide judicial emergency is released (expected by the end of the week), we will release our updated plan for handling wedding ceremonies during this difficult time.”
Cobb Magistrate Court normally conducts between 300 and 400 weddings a month, according to records the court started keeping in August 2019, clerk Anne Gordon said.
Cobb courthouse weddings topped 400 that month, and numbers remained steady through February 2020, records show.
In the first two weeks of March, before court weddings were suspended, 150 couples were married in Cobb Magistrate Court.
Several couples spoke to the MDJ recently about their wedding experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic, some having postponed ceremonies and others scaling back festivities per social distancing guidelines.
