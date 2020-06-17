With only 800 outstanding Cobb County votes as of Wednesday evening, most races can safely be called. Below, we have compiled those whose outcomes are all but certain. In some cases, a candidate has won outright. In others, the top two vote-getters each failed to clear 50% and will face each other in a runoff August 11. Also listed are several races still too close to call, the outcome of which will hinge on those outstanding ballots. Races in districts spanning multiple counties were not included in this list. (Note: Results for Cobb County races were last updated on the Secretary of State's website at 5 p.m. Tuesday; results for races spanning multiple counties were last updated just before 11 a.m. Wednesday.)
Outright winners
♦ Cobb County Commission Chairman Republican primary: Incumbent Mike Boyce sailed to victory, with 44,968 votes, or 67.9% to Larry Savage's 16,089 votes (24.3%) and Ricci Mason's 5,145 votes (7.8%). He will face Democrat and current south Cobb Commissioner Lisa Cupid in November.
♦ Cobb County Board of Education, Post 5 Republican primary: Incumbent David Banks also handily won his reelection bid. Banks earned 7,043 votes (54.3%) to Shelley O'Malley's 3,208 (24.7%) and Matt Harper's 2,729 (21%). Banks will face Democrat Julia Hurtado in November.
♦ Cobb County Board of Education, Post 5 Democratic primary: With 6,500 votes (58.2%), Julia Hurtado defeated Tammy Andress, who won 4,671 (41.8%).
♦ Cobb County Board of Education, Post 1 Democratic primary: Vickie Benson won 6,783 votes (67.2%), defeating Lynn Lafferty, who garnered only 3,315 votes (32.8%). Benson will face Republican Cobb school board member Randy Scamihorn in November.
♦ State Senate District 37 Democratic primary: Vanessa Parker defeated Turner Rentz, III and will face state Sen. Lindsey Tippins, R-west Cobb, in November. Parker earned 16,477 votes (79.3%) to Rentz' 4,302 (20.7%).
♦ State House District 39 Democratic primary: Incumbent Erica Thomas defeated challenger Terry Alexis Cummings with 6,815 votes (65.1%) to Cummings' 3,652 (34.9%). In November, Thomas will face Republican Jim Hickey, who did not have a primary challenger.
♦ State House District 42 Democratic primary: Incumbent Teri Anulewicz defeated challenger Asher Nuckolls. She has surged in the past week. The day after polls closed, Anulewicz had a narrow, 20-vote lead over Nuckolls. As of Wednesday afternoon she led the self-proclaimed "libertarian socialist" with 3,493 votes (58.8%) to his 2,451 (41.2%).
♦ Cobb Superior Court (nonpartisan) for Judge Lark Ingram’s seat: Kellie Hill defeated Daniele Johnson and will replace retiring Judge Ingram. Hill earned 99,437 votes, or 63.3%, to Johnson's 57,618 votes, or 36.7%.
♦ Cobb Superior Court (nonpartisan) for Chief Judge Reuben Green’s seat: Green was unseated by challenger Angela Brown, who garnered 95,687 or 57.8% of the vote. Green won 69,886 votes, or 42.2%.
Runoff opponents set
♦ Cobb Superior Court (nonpartisan) for Judge Stephen Schuster’s seat: Jason Marbutt, with 59,067 votes (39.1%) will face challenger Gregory Shenton, who earned 49,128 votes (32.5%) in the runoff. John Robert Greco came in third with 42,998 votes (28.4%). The winner will replace retiring Judge Schuster.
♦ Cobb Commission District 4 Democratic primary: Shelia Edwards will face Monique Sheffield in the August runoff. Edwards won 7,609 votes, or 24.8%, to Sheffield's 6,878, or 22.4%. The race was crowded, with five other candidates, none of whom earned more than 5,000 votes.
♦ Cobb State Court Judge Post 6 (nonpartisan): Trina Griffiths and Diana M. Simmons bested four other candidates with 36,376 votes (23.2%) and 35,253 votes (22.5%) respectively.
♦ Cobb Clerk of Superior Court Republican primary: Incumbent Rebecca Keaton easily defeated challenger Sondra Rowan. Keaton earned 56,515 votes (87.7%) to Rowan's 7,964 (12.4%). Keaton will face the winner of the Democratic primary runoff in November.
♦ Cobb Clerk of Superior Court Democratic primary: Connie Taylor, with 39,559 votes (41.9%), leads Nancy Syrop, who has 29,450 votes (31.2%), and Nick Simpson, who has 25,502 (27%).
Still too close to call
♦ Cobb County Sheriff Democratic primary: Craig Owens is likely to avoid a runoff -- his 48,845 votes put him at 50.2%. If he falls below the 50% threshold, he will face Gregory Gilstrap in the runoff. Gilstrap won 25,839 votes, or 26.6%. James Herndon came in third place, with 22,575 votes, or 23.2%. The winner will take on incumbent Sheriff Neil Warren in November.
♦ Cobb Commission District 2 Republican primary: Three candidates are in a tight race to represent east Cobb on the county's governing board. Fitz Johnson leads, with 6,564 votes or 36.1%. Close behind him are Andy Smith, with 5,901 votes or 32.5% and Kevin Nicholas, with 5,717 or 31.4%.
♦ State House District 35 Democratic primary: Lisa Campbell leads with 2,729 votes (40.4%). In a close race for second are Kyle Rinaudo with 2,024 (30%) and Elizabeth Webster with 1,995 (29.7%). The winner will face incumbent Ed Setzler, R-Acworth, in November.
