Cobb County’s COVID-19 transmission rate remains high, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with an average 235 cases per 100,000 residents as of Wednesday.
A high rate of community spread is defined by the CDC as any rate above 100 per 100,000 residents. This week's rate is slightly down from a week ago, when it sat at 255 cases per 100,000.
Four people in Cobb died from the virus over the last week, down from 12 the week prior, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Here's a look at the total Cobb County and state COVID-19 numbers reported Wednesday, and how they compare to last Wednesday. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers for Wednesday
Category
8/10/22
Change
Cases
157,261
+1,295
Hospitalizations
5,108
+30
Deaths
1,746
+4
Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for Wednesday
Category
8/10/22
Change
Cases
2,164,549
+17,894
Hospitalizations
121,618
+939
Deaths
32,611
+123
As of its latest update Monday, Marietta-based Wellstar Health System had 192 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 49% of them unvaccinated. The system had 17 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units, 29% of them unvaccinated, and seven COVID-19 patients on a ventilator, 14% of them unvaccinated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.