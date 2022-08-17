The transmission rate for COVID-19 in Cobb County is still high but has declined since last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Cobb was averaging 216 cases per 100,000 residents as of Wednesday, per the CDC, slightly down from a week ago, when it sat at 235 cases per 100,000.
The COVID-19 community level is determined by the number of new cases, the number of hospital admissions and the number of available hospital beds.
Four people in Cobb died from the virus since last week's report, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Here's a look at Cobb County and state COVID-19 numbers reported Wednesday, and how they compare to last Wednesday. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Georgia’s COVID-19 Numbers for Wednesday
Category
8/17/22
Change
Cases
2,182,643
+18,094
Hospitalizations
122,535
+917
Deaths
32,735
+124
Cobb County’s COVID-19 Numbers for Wednesday
Category
8/17/22
Change
Cases
158,509
+1,248
Hospitalizations
5,125
+17
Deaths
1,750
+4
As of Monday, Marietta-based Wellstar Health System had 204 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 56% of them unvaccinated. The system had 33 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units, 52% of them unvaccinated, and 12 COVID-19 patients on a ventilator, 42% of them unvaccinated.
