Cobb County continues to experience a high level of COVID-19 transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control. The CDC listed 213 cases per 100,000 residents in Cobb County as of July 12.
A high level of transmission is considered rates above 100 cases per 100,000 residents.
The rate of new COVID-19 cases in Cobb County have mostly remained stable over the last month, averaging around 200 a day since June 13, according to data from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Here's a look at Cobb County and state COVID-19 numbers reported Wednesday, and how they compare to the week before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers Reported Wednesday
Category
07/13/22
Change since last Wednesday
Cases
151,589
+1,460
Hospitalizations
4,983
+35
Deaths
1,715
+6
Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers Reported Wednesday
Category
07/13/22
Change since last Wednesday
Cases
2,085,040
+18,759
Hospitalizations
117,914
+793
Deaths
32,203
+77
As of Wednesday, July 13, Marietta-based Wellstar Health System had 176 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 58% of them unvaccinated. The system had 18 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units, 83% of them unvaccinated, and 7 COVID-19 patients on a ventilator, 71% of them unvaccinated.
