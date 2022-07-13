Cobb County continues to experience a high level of COVID-19 transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control. The CDC listed 213 cases per 100,000 residents in Cobb County as of July 12.

A high level of transmission is considered rates above 100 cases per 100,000 residents.

The rate of new COVID-19 cases in Cobb County have mostly remained stable over the last month, averaging around 200 a day since June 13, according to data from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Here's a look at Cobb County and state COVID-19 numbers reported Wednesday, and how they compare to the week before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers Reported Wednesday

Category 07/13/22 Change since last Wednesday
Cases 151,589 +1,460
Hospitalizations 4,983 +35
Deaths 1,715 +6

Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers Reported Wednesday

Category 07/13/22 Change since last Wednesday
Cases 2,085,040 +18,759
Hospitalizations 117,914 +793
Deaths 32,203 +77

As of Wednesday, July 13, Marietta-based Wellstar Health System had 176 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 58% of them unvaccinated. The system had 18 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units, 83% of them unvaccinated, and 7 COVID-19 patients on a ventilator, 71% of them unvaccinated.

A Cobb and Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.

For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.

National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.

