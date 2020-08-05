Cobb County has seen its coronavirus cases jump by 354 in one day as of Wednesday, according to data from the Georgia Department of Public Health. A total of 12,489 people in Cobb have been confirmed to have COVID-19.
Wednesday also saw Georgia pass 200,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with a total of 201,713.
Cobb County’s COVID-19 Numbers for Wednesday
|Category
|8/5
|Change
|Cases
|12,489
|+354
|Hospitalizations
|1,343
|+18
|Deaths
|310
|+6
Georgia’s COVID-19 Numbers for Wednesday
|Category
|8/5
|Change
|Cases
|201,713
|+3,817
|Hospitalizations
|19,788
|+362
|Deaths
|3,984
|+65
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
We are now catching up with the number of Florida cases per capita if not passing it. And Kemp’s attitude: it is what it is.
