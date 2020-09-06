Georgia on Sunday reached more than 6,000 reported deaths from the coronavirus pandemic as officials urged people to take health precautions over the Labor Day weekend.
Three of those deaths were from Cobb County, according to data from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers for Sunday
|Category
|9/6
|Change
|Cases
|17,734
|+139
|Hospitalizations
|1619
|+2
|Deaths
|404
|+3
Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for Sunday
|Category
|9/6
|Change
|Cases
|286,199
|+1,664
|Hospitalizations
|25,523
|+22
|Deaths
|6,037
|+60
Gov. Brian Kemp on Sunday urged people to maintain precautions during the Labor Day weekend. Health officials have expressed concerns that there could be a spike in infections, similar to those that occurred after Memorial Day and Fourth of July celebrations and gatherings.
“This #LaborDayWeekend, I am urging all Georgians to wear a mask, practice social distancing, wash their hands ... By staying vigilant in the fight against COVID-19, we can continue to protect people & paychecks in GA!,” Kemp wrote in a tweet.
Kemp did a tour of the state on Friday, urging precautions.
“When you look at the charts, it’s abundantly clear that cases have spiked and hospitalizations have risen and deaths have increased after our holiday weekends,” Kemp told reporters Friday in Savannah. “People forget that we are battling an invisible enemy and unfortunately many let their guard down.”
He said people going shopping or heading to parks and beaches should be mindful to avoid crowds, wear masks when social distancing isn’t possible, wash their hands and follow other guidance from public health officials.
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.